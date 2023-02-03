Paytm's CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma announces operating profitability, says free cash flow generation is next

Paytm, leading payments and financial services company, on Friday said it has achieved operating profitability with EBITDA before ESOP cost at Rs 31 crore, much ahead of its September 2023 guidance.

Paytm's revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,062 crore (no UPI incentive recorded this quarter), a growth of 42 percent YoY and 8 percent QoQ.

The growth was driven by increased adoption by consumers and subscription services by merchant partners along with sustained growth seen in loan distribution and commerce business, said the company.

Paytm's founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma wrote a letter to shareholders announcing the achievement.