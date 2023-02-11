GoDaddy lays off 8% of the workforce

Aman Bhutani, CEO of global web hosting platform GoDaddy, has announced to lay off 8 percent of the workforce amid increasingly challenging macroeconomic conditions.

In an email to employees, Bhutani said that most impacted roles are in the US, affecting multiple levels in the company and every division.

"The planned impacts also include ongoing work to more deeply integrate three of our brands -- Media Temple, Main Street Hub, and 123 Reg -- into GoDaddy," he wrote.

Impacted team members received a meeting invite from their leadership to learn the details of their transition, aligned with local employment processes.