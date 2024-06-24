Best car insurance add-on covers for Indian cars

In a country like India, where roads can be unpredictable and driving conditions differ, having comprehensive car insurance is very important for every car owner. However, to ensure maximum protection on the road, it's often necessary to go beyond basic coverage and invest in add-on covers. These additional protections offer benefits that cater to specific needs and situations for car owners. Let's explore the best add-on covers for Indian cars, ensuring you're well-equipped for any unforeseen circumstances.
Understanding add-on cover
An add-on cover is an additional protection that can be added to standard insurance to enhance its coverage. These covers provide extra benefits beyond what is offered by the basic insurance plan. Add-on covers come at an additional cost, but they offer valuable benefits that may not be included in the standard insurance plan.
Best add-on covers in car insurance for Indian cars
Here are some best add-on covers in car insurance for Indian cars:
● Depreciation cover: One of the most crucial add-on covers, especially for new car owners, is the depreciation cover. Unlike standard policies where depreciation is factored in during claim settlements, depreciation cover ensures that no amount shall be deducted by the insurer in case of replacement of parts because of damage to insured vehicle.
● Engine protect cover: Engine protect cover provides financial assistance in case of damages caused by water ingression or leakage of lubricating oil, as protecting your car's engine is important.
● Roadside assistance cover: Breakdowns and emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere. Roadside assistance cover ensures you're never left alone on the road, offering services such as towing, fuel delivery, flat tyre assistance and battery jump-starting.
● Return to invoice cover: In the unfortunate event of total loss or theft of your car, the standard insurance plan typically reimburses the Insured Declared Value (IDV), which may be lower than the ex-showroom price. Return to invoice cover bridges the gap by reimbursing the ex-showroom price of the vehicle, ensuring you're not at a financial loss.
● Consumables cover: During repairs following an accident, the cost of consumables such as engine oil, coolant, nuts, bolts and washers can add up significantly. reimburses the expenses incurred on these items, reducing your out-of-pocket expenses.
Conclusion
Indian car owners can enhance their insurance coverage by investing in the right combination of add-ons, ensuring comprehensive protection against unforeseen events on the road. Remember to assess your individual requirements and choose the right add-on covers that align with your driving habits and preferences. After all, proactive protection is the key to a worry-free driving experience.