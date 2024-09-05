Department of Energy Announces $142 Million in Grants to Small Businesses

Department of Energy:- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced awards totaling $142 million for small businesses in 34 states. The 123 projects to be funded address multiple mission-critical areas important for the nation, including clean energy and decarbonization, cybersecurity and grid reliability, fusion energy, and nuclear nonproliferation.

American small businesses play a critical role in these DOE Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) awards, which transform DOE-supported science and technology breakthroughs into viable products and services, creating a bridge between the laboratory and the marketplace. The awards also support development of specialized technologies and instruments that aid in scientific discovery.

Today’s selections are for Phase II research and development. Small businesses that demonstrated technical feasibility for innovations during their Phase I grants competed for funding for prototype or processes development during Phase II. In addition, prior Phase II awardees competed for second or third Phase II awards to continue prototype and process development.

The median Phase II award is $1.1M for a period of two years. The funding for the selected projects comes from the following DOE offices: Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response; Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation; Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy; Electricity; Environmental Management; Fossil Energy and Carbon Management; Nuclear Energy; and Office of Science.

Projects selected for award include: