From Down Payments to EMIs - How First-Time Buyers Can Prepare for a Home Purchase

Buying your first home is exciting, but it also demands a sober plan. Prices, duties, and EMIs add up quickly, and a little groundwork now will save years of strain later.

This guide walks you through everything from the down payment for a home loan to closing-day paperwork, so you know what to set aside, how lenders evaluate you, and how to keep EMIs comfortable without derailing the rest of your goals.

Tips for first-time home buyers

1) Start with the full price, not just the sticker price

When you shortlist a property, total your “all-in” purchase cost:

Agreement value of the home

Stamp duty and registration (state-specific; budget a few percentage points of the property value)

GST (for most under-construction units), plus legal and valuation charges

Move-in and fit-out costs (kitchen, wardrobes, basic furniture)

Society deposits and initial maintenance

Add a 5–10% buffer for surprises. This complete figure shows the down payment you need to save for home loans and the realistic loan amount you should target.

2) Decide your loan-to-value thoughtfully

Most lenders will fund 75–90% of the property value, depending on ticket size and profile. That means your down payment for home loans is typically 10–25% (and more if you choose). A higher down payment for home loans achieves three things:

Reduces EMI from day one

Lowers total interest over the tenure

Improves approval odds and pricing

If you can’t reach your ideal down payment for home loans in cash alone, consider earmarked investments you’re willing to redeem, documented family gifts (through bank transfer), or staggering interior spends after possession.

3) Understand the home loan eligibility rules lenders actually use

Before you apply, match yourself against standard home loan eligibility criteria:

Age window : Typically, early 20s to late 60s at loan maturity

Income stability : Regular, provable income with 6–12 months of bank trails

Obligation ratio (FOIR) : Many lenders prefer total EMIs within ~30–45% of net monthly income

Credit track: A clean repayment history and prudent credit-card use

Loan-to-value comfort: Sensible equity from your end

If you fit these home loan eligibility criteria, you’ll find more lenders ready to compete for your business. If you’re borderline, rework EMI (longer tenure), add a co-applicant, or increase the down payment for home loans.

4) Build your savings plan for the down payment

Treat the down payment for home loans like a short-to-medium term goal: