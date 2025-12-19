Regarded as one of the “godfathers of artificial intelligence,” Yoshua Bengio has raised some serious concerns regarding the advancement and evolution of AI systems. He has maintained that artificial intelligence can be used for human benefit, as he said, “There are technical solutions to build AI systems that will not harm people and could instead help society.”

However, he has also admitted that the magnitude of risks posed by AI was underestimated early in his career. As he shared in a podcast with Steven Bartlett in December 2025, he “should have seen this coming much earlier.” He acknowledged that he did not pay enough attention to the potential for catastrophic outcomes.

Yoshua Bengio is a Canadian computer scientist and one of the founding figures of neural networks and deep learning. He works as a professor at the University of Montreal and is also the scientific director of the non-profit organisation LawZero. He received the 2018 Turing Award, often referred to as the “Nobel Prize of Computing,” for his foundational contributions to the field.

Bengio has recently shifted his focus from advancing AI capabilities to understanding and addressing the risks involved. This shift comes in response to new behaviours displayed by advanced models that could potentially cause significant harm. He has observed patterns in existing systems that led him to this conclusion, including instances where AI systems have shown deceptive tendencies, manipulative reward mechanisms, and even disobedience of instructions. There have been growing alarms regarding the controllability of these models, as some have exhibited signs of situational awareness and behaviours that can be interpreted as resistance to shutdown or correction.