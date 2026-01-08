Indusfood 2026 to Showcase India’s Growing Strength in Global Food Trade, Buyers from Over 120 Countries Expected

New Delhi, Jan 7: Indusfood 2026, India’s flagship global food and beverage exhibition, is set to highlight the country’s rising role as a reliable and competitive player in the global food trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.

The three-day event will bring together Indian producers, international buyers, policymakers and global institutions to strengthen trade ties and open new opportunities for India’s food exports.

The 9th edition of Indusfood 2026 will be held from January 8 to 10 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.