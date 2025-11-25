Exploitation Beneath Nigeria’s Lithium Mining Supply Chain

In a context of promoting green energy due to the impacts of the worsening climate crisis, lithium is one of the most sought-after raw materials in the world as it is a key material in batteries and other green technologies. Globally, China ranks third among the largest lithium-producing countries, behind Australia (the world’s largest producer) and Chile, and ahead of Argentina (fourth). This is an uncomfortable position for Beijing, which makes no secret of its ambition to be a mining superpower, and is pushing China to take an interest in African lithium.

On the continent, Zimbabwe, Mali, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have the largest lithium reserves. Namibia and Ghana also produce significant amounts of this raw material. Already present in some countries on the continent, China has set its sights on Nigeria in particular. Although Nigeria is not an African powerhouse in this field, recent discoveries of the untapped lithium deposits in this West African country have illuminated its potential as a mining partner.

China’s inroads into Africa

For years, China has demonstrated its desire to become a leader in international infrastructure, energy, and development. By taking a closer interest in Nigeria’s large lithium deposits, China can narrow the gap between itself and the world’s top two lithium-producing countries.

Under Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Chinese companies have made significant headway in Nigeria’s mining sector. An article in NewAfrican reveals that more than 80 percent of mining projects in the lithium sector are financed by Chinese investors, who also own the majority of processing and mining companies in the industry.

During the 2025 edition of the Chinese Mining Conference held in Tianjin, China, in October 2025, Dele Alake, Nigerian Minister of Solid Minerals Development, announced: