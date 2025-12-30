Indian Navy’s INSV Kaundinya Embarks Across Ancient Sea Trade Routes; Testing 1,500-Year-Old Seafaring Skills of India’s Age-Old Maritime Legacy

The stitched sail ship Indian Navy Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya embarked on its historic voyage from Porbandar in Gujarat to Muscat in Oman on Monday, 29 December 2025. The ship will be retracing sea routes that were active more than 1,500 years ago in ancient India. The journey is a test of India’s traditional seafaring knowledge used in building vessels in the 5th century CE. It does not use any modern techniques, engines, or metal.

INSV Kaundinya relies solely on wind and sails, making it different from modern-day naval vessels. The ship showcases a return to ancient maritime practices, as it has no engine, no metal nails, and no modern navigation or propulsion systems. The vessel is a cultural and experimental project rather than a combat ship, with the purpose of reviving India’s forgotten oceanic heritage. INSV Kaundinya is a stitched sail ship based on descriptions found in the Ajanta Cave paintings, ancient texts, and foreign travellers’ accounts.

The vessel’s wooden planks are sewn together using coir ropes made from coconut fibre instead of being fixed with iron nails, which is why it is known as a “stitched ship”. Its hull is sealed using natural resin, cotton, and oils, traditional methods that made ships watertight and durable for long sea journeys.