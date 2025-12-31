New Year’s Strike Rattles Delivery Platforms: 1.5 Lakh Gig Workers to Participate; Swiggy, Zomato Launch Ads Enticing Riders to Work

Why Are Gig Workers Protesting?

The main reasons for the strike, as cited by gig workers, are low wages and unsafe working conditions.

Many riders have complained about how wages have been decreasing year on year, how holiday incentives have declined, and how qualifying criteria for regular incentives have become more stringent. Speaking to The Indian Express, one rider pointed out that minimum working hours have been increased from 10 to 13, explaining that if the cutoff is not met or if work stops before 11:30pm, daily incentives are reduced.

Workers argue that decreasing wages have made it hard for them to even run their homes. On average, a rider earns around ₹700 for 14 hours of work. At least half of this goes into costs for fuel, vehicle maintenance and leasing, food, and rent. Beyond this, workers are not covered by any form of social security by employers, meaning costs for injuries and illnesses must be borne by the rider too.

One of the main reasons for the protest are 10-minute deliveries. Workers argue that such timelines for deliveries promote reckless driving, endanger riders, and are unsustainable. Such deliveries also make very little profit for riders, and no leeway is given for unavoidable delays due to traffic, weather, long queues, etc.

Further, unions add, platforms provide no safeguards or compensation for any accident resulting from such tight deadlines. “Workers have been killed due to the constraints of the 10-minute delivery model. Who will be held responsible for their deaths,” asks Shaik Salauddin.

Inability to meet 10-minute deadlines also prompts consumer complaints and penalization by employers. Such complaints often lead to automatic ID blocking of the rider in question, done with no warning or redressal mechanism. One rider mentioned that after their ID was blocked, earnings stored in their platform wallet were restricted. Even when their ID was unblocked a year later when demand was surging, the rider alleged, the confiscated amount was not returned.

Speaking to The Hindu, a worker associated with a ride-hailing app, highlighted problems associated with the platform which differed from those that come with delivery platforms. He revealed that workers had to pay a platform fee per ride, charged at 13% of the total fare. To avoid this, workers had to purchase incentives provided by the company. “The incentive is valid for a set period,” he said, “For example, by paying ₹125, you could earn ₹1400 in three days without paying the platform fee on your rides.”

Beyond this, several other problems have been highlighted across platforms: no paid leaves, harassment and discrimination by housing societies, informal work pressure, a lack of agency in choosing orders, algorithmic discrimination, and pressure against collective bargaining.