US Opposes Adani Plan to Shift Cargo Operations to Navi Mumbai Airport, Flags Treaty Concerns Over 'Disproportionate Influence'

The US Department of Transportation opposed the Adani Group’s move to shift cargo carriers from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Navi Mumbai International Airport, Bloomberg reported on 13 April 2026. The contention relates to the Group’s increasing influence over India’s aviation sector.

The proposed shift of cargo operations between airports, both of which are owned by the Adani Group, has triggered objections from the United States, the report stated, citing unnamed officials.

The US Department of Transportation reportedly wrote to India’s aviation ministry in March 2026, raising concerns that the relocation push by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. could violate the bilateral Air Transport Agreement between the two countries.

The communication followed directives issued by the Adani Group to freight operators to move part of their operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport between August 2026 and May 2027. The group cited planned refurbishment work at Mumbai’s existing airport, including upgrades to taxiways, which it said would temporarily reduce cargo handling capacity by nearly 25%.

A spokesperson for Adani Airport stated that the move was a “phased and limited realignment” of select international freighter operations aimed at managing this capacity constraint.

However, US officials have questioned the rationale behind the shift, viewing it as an attempt to channel traffic toward the newly operational Navi Mumbai airport, rather than a purely operational necessity.

At the centre of the dispute is the potential impact on American cargo carriers, particularly FedEx Corp., which is currently the only US cargo airline operating out of Mumbai’s primary airport. Relocation away from the centrally located facility could affect access to key operating slots, which are protected under the bilateral agreement.