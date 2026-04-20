Hijab and Turban Allowed, But Bindi, Tilak, Sindoor, Kalawa Not? Lenskart Faces Immense Backlash Over Its Alleged Restrictions On Wearing Hindu Religious Symbols In Workplace

What Is the Controversy?

The controversy stems from an alleged religious bias. In mid-April, screenshots of a leaked Lenskart "staff grooming and uniform guide" went viral on social media platforms. The document revealed that employees were prohibited from wearing a bindi, sindoor, or kalawa, while hijabs and turbans were permitted.

Naturally, this outraged a large section of Indians, as many Hindus are regular customers of Lenskart. Prominent Hindu authors, politicians, and journalists, alongside numerous social media users, strongly condemned the company's selective religious bias and called out Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal.

According to media reports, the leaked document explicitly stated: "Religious tikka/tilak and Bindi/Sticker is not allowed." It also banned the kalawa (religious thread). In contrast, the document stated that employees were allowed to wear black hijabs—provided they were of medium chest coverage and did not obscure the Lenskart logo—as well as black turbans.

Lenskart's Response

Responding to the growing crisis, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal clarified that the document circulating online was not an official HR policy, but an outdated internal training manual. He acknowledged that even though it was a training document, the specific line regarding the bindi and tilak was incorrect and should never have been written, admitting it was an internal error that should have been caught much earlier.

In a post on X (April 16, 2026), Bansal stated: "As Founder and CEO, the responsibility for such lapses is mine. I have asked my team to bring all such materials under stricter review, and I will personally ensure this is addressed going forward. We are also looking into how this found its way into our training content." He further added: "Lenskart does not and will never restrict any form of respectful religious expression. This includes bindi, tilak, or any such symbols of faith. Our team members have always been, and will always be, free to express their beliefs with pride."

The Controversy Is Far From Over

Despite the apologies, the controversy seems to be far from over. Responding to Bansal’s official statement, author and journalist Shefali Vaidya asserted that the discriminatory policy was actively enforced, not just an error in a training document as claimed. She noted that she had statements from several employees confirming they were actively restricted from wearing a bindi, tilak, or kalawa.

Further fueling the fire, a video statement from a former Lenskart employee, Zeel Soghasia, has been making rounds on the internet regarding the discriminatory guidelines. In a video message recorded in Gujarati, Soghasia claims he was ordered by Lenskart to cut his shikha and remove his tilak. "When I refused to do so, I was fired," he alleged.

Sharing the video on X (April 18, 2026), author and JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) professor Anand Ranganathan remarked: "This is blatant discrimination and bigotry that goes beyond adhering to some internal memo. Mr. Soghasia must be recalled and reinstated."

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