Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Women’s Safety And Drug Abuse Become Flashpoints As AIADMK’s Palaniswami Slams DMK Governance, While Kanimozhi Karunaidhi Defends State’s Record With High Conviction Rates

Opposition Slams DMK Over Rising Crimes And Drug Menace

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly highlighted the Anna University rape case, where a 19 year old student was raped on campus in 2024. During an election campaign at Sangagiri, Tamil Nadu, on April 17, 2026, targeting the ruling DMK-Congress government, he said that the law and order has deteriorated significantly in the state under the current government.

Urging people to vote for the AIADMK-BJP alliance, he said: “The situation has become so dire that even a two-year-old child is not spared, they are subjected to sexual violence and murder. If women in Tamil Nadu are to be safe, the AIADMK government must be restored to power”.

Palaniswami further accused the MK Stalin-led government of administrative paralysis, asserting that police inaction and the uncontrolled circulation of drugs have emboldened criminals across the state. This assertion regarding the dangerous intersection of drug abuse and violence was starkly highlighted just last week in Minjur, where a young girl was brutally hacked to death with a sickle by a group of youths allegedly under the influence of drugs.

The Opposition has frequently pointed this out, highlighting the DMK’s failure to curb the narcotics menace and protect its citizens.

However, the ruling DMK has vehemently defended its track record, dismissing the Opposition's claims as selective outrage. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi countered these allegations by reminding voters of the AIADMK government's own failures in ensuring women's safety during their previous term, citing past administrative lapses where perpetrators allegedly operated with impunity.

Addressing the mounting questions on women's safety, alcohol, and drug abuse in the state during a recent interview, Kanimozhi stated: "Comparing statistics with other states, Tamil Nadu is doing much better than the national average in chargesheeting complaints, when it comes to crime against women. Tamil Nadu is 91%, while the national average is around 70%..... today in Tamil Nadu, the chief minister (MK Stalin) makes sure that when a crime is committed against women, immediately people who have been part of the crime are arrested and justice is done."

Kanimozhi further argued that the BJP-AIADMK alliance is utilizing women's safety issues merely as a convenient electoral tool to distract from their own governance deficits at the national level and their previous shortcomings in the state.

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