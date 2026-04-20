ECI Adds Nearly 7 Lakh Voters to Bengal Electoral Roll Ahead of Polls, Including 5 Lakh Form-6 Inclusions

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has added nearly seven lakh new voters to West Bengal’s electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, including five lakh Form-6 applicants, election officials announced on 18 April 2026.

According to the declaration, approximately 3.22 lakh of these new voters will participate in the first phase of polling on 23 April, while nearly 3.88 lakh are expected to vote in the second phase on 29 April. With these additions, the total electorate in the state now stands at 6,82,51,008 – which could increase further depending on tribunal decisions on pending cases.

Despite the scale of enrolment, the ECI has not disclosed key demographic details. There is no clarity on how many of the new voters are first-time electors who have recently turned 18, nor has a gender-wise or age-wise breakdown been released. Officials stated that aggregate figures have been shared as per norms, while detailed data is maintained separately and may be disclosed later if required.

Data shows that around 7.09 lakh Form-6 applications were submitted during the rolling enrolment process before close of nominations. Out of these, approximately five lakh applicants were accepted after verification. Earlier, when the final electoral roll was published on 28 February 2026, only 1.88 lakh new voters had been added. By early April 2026, this number had risen sharply to nearly 6.96 lakh, indicating an increase of close to five lakh voters within a month.

District-level trends show that the highest number of additions were recorded in North 24 Parganas, followed by Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and East Midnapore. North 24 Parganas alone accounted for over 71,000 new voters, while Kolkata saw nearly 44,000 additions.

The sudden rise in voter numbers has led to a political row in the state. The Trinamool Congress had earlier alleged that bulk Form-6 applications have been submitted by the BJP to enrol ‘outsiders’ from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee describing the process as “voter hijacking,” while TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee claimed that coordinated applications were submitted across constituencies to influence electoral rolls.