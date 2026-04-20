Fire Breaks Out at Rajasthan Refinery a Day Before PM Modi Was Scheduled to Visit and Inaugurate It

A major fire erupted at the refinery complex in Rajasthan’s Balotra district on April 20, 2026, near the Crude Distillation Unit.
The incident occurred a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled inauguration, leading to postponement of the event.
No casualties have been reported; emergency teams contained the blaze while the cause remains under investigation.
On Monday, April 20, 2026, a major fire broke out at a refinery complex in Rajasthan’s Balotra district. The incident occurred just a day earlier to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to inaugurate the facility. The inauguration has been postponed due to the incident.
According to officials, the fire occurred near the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) of the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited complex. After the fire broke out, thick plumes of dark smoke were seen rising from the site. This caused panic among the workers present at the refinery at the time.
Following the incident, emergency response teams were immediately deployed, and fire tenders from nearby areas rushed to the spot to control the blaze. As a precautionary measure, people present at the refinery and in surrounding areas were evacuated. Officials also stated that there have been no reported casualties so far, while adding that the cause of the fire remains unknown.
Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to visit the site on April 21, 2026, for the inauguration. On the day of the fire, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was also scheduled to visit the refinery to assess the situation and review safety measures ahead of the event.
The refinery complex, located in the Pachpadra area, is India’s first greenfield integrated refinery and petrochemical complex. It has been developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan, and is considered one of the largest industrial projects in the region.
The project is expected to strengthen India’s energy reserves, reduce dependence on imports, and boost domestic production. The refinery is also set to produce key products including polypropylene, polyethylene, benzene, toluene, and butadiene, which are essential raw materials for various industries.
The foundation stone of the refinery was first laid by Sonia Gandhi during the tenure of the Ashok Gehlot-led state government on September 22, 2013. The project was later relaunched by Prime Minister Modi on January 16, 2018.
Apart from boosting fuel production, the refinery is expected to act as a catalyst for industrial growth in the region. It will support the development of a petrochemical and plastic park, encourage downstream industries, and generate significant employment opportunities.
Authorities are currently assessing the damage caused by the fire, while efforts continue to ensure safety and restore normalcy at the site.
[VP]
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