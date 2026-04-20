Fire Breaks Out at Rajasthan Refinery a Day Before PM Modi Was Scheduled to Visit and Inaugurate It

Following the incident, emergency response teams were immediately deployed, and fire tenders from nearby areas rushed to the spot to control the blaze. As a precautionary measure, people present at the refinery and in surrounding areas were evacuated. Officials also stated that there have been no reported casualties so far, while adding that the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to visit the site on April 21, 2026, for the inauguration. On the day of the fire, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was also scheduled to visit the refinery to assess the situation and review safety measures ahead of the event.

The refinery complex, located in the Pachpadra area, is India’s first greenfield integrated refinery and petrochemical complex. It has been developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan, and is considered one of the largest industrial projects in the region.