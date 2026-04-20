Shark Tank Judge Namita Thapar’s “Health Benefits of Namaz” Post Faces Backlash; Founder Reacts and Calls Out Trolls

Key Points:
Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar has responded to the Namaz health benefits video controversy.
Several users criticised the founder for supporting the religion and shamed her online.
In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Namita Thapar called out her trolls and questioned the selective outrage over the women’s reservation bill while women are disrespected online.
Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar posted a video talking about the physical health benefits of Namaz on March 24, 2026. . The post immediately received widespread trolling and backlash, with several users shaming the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.
After three weeks, she posted another video on April 20, 2026, addressing the trolling and stating that she and her family had been subjected to derogatory comments over the past couple of weeks.
The controversy emerged after Namita Thapar posted a health video following Eid, where she talked about how her friends told her that reading Namaz has physical health benefits.
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The comment section of the video posted on Instagram was filled with criticism of the entrepreneur “Just one question: Did you tell them the health benefits of Surya Namaskar? Or did your so-called friends celebrate Diwali the way we do?” wrote one Instagram user.
Namita Thapar Reacts to Trolling
In the video posted by Thapar on her X (formerly Twitter), she wrote in the caption that, “Silence is not a virtue. One must respond when they are disrespected.” She added, “I don’t care about the personal trolling; I’m used to it over the last five years since Shark Tank India. But the purpose of this reel is to request all the proud Indians in this country to start speaking up when they see something wrong—out of humanity, out of patriotism.”
“I have been called r**** non-stop and my darling mom has been called inappropriate names for making a reel on the health benefits of Namaz,” Thapar said, slamming the trolls in the video. She further raised concerns over the selective criticism and stated that she has posted content about Hindu religious practices such as Surya Namaskar without receiving any trolling.
She said, “I have been taught that ‘R’ for religion is ‘R’ for respect. And this is how you show respect, especially to women?” She called out the hypocrisy of how the public raised their voice for the women’s reservation bill but remained silent when women are disrespected.
She concluded her video by referencing the idea of karma and telling her trolls that “God is watching.” While some users praised Namita Thapar, others continued trolling and claimed that she was playing the victim card. One user on X demanded a boycott of Thapar and her company.
Another user wrote, “Stop branding citizens as ‘trolls’ just for questioning your blatant religious double standards. You’re quick to promote certain beliefs but have no problem trashing Hinduism and Hindu saints. Seeking accountability isn’t trolling.”
However, the Namita Thapar controversy is not the first instance of Shark Tank India judges receiving backlash. Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart, faced widespread criticism after the organisation’s internal grooming policy sparked public outrage. The leaked document reportedly imposed restrictions on wearing bindis and tilaks at work but had no restrictions on wearing the hijab.
The document instantly went viral, gaining immense outrage. Peyush Bansal clarified that the document was outdated, and Lenskart issued a public apology. The company wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “If any version of our workplace communication caused hurt or made any of our team members feel that their faith was unwelcome here, we are deeply sorry. That is not who Lenskart is, and it is not who we will ever be.”
[VS]
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