Shark Tank Judge Namita Thapar’s “Health Benefits of Namaz” Post Faces Backlash; Founder Reacts and Calls Out Trolls

In the video posted by Thapar on her X (formerly Twitter), she wrote in the caption that, “Silence is not a virtue. One must respond when they are disrespected.” She added, “I don’t care about the personal trolling; I’m used to it over the last five years since Shark Tank India. But the purpose of this reel is to request all the proud Indians in this country to start speaking up when they see something wrong—out of humanity, out of patriotism.”

“I have been called r**** non-stop and my darling mom has been called inappropriate names for making a reel on the health benefits of Namaz,” Thapar said, slamming the trolls in the video. She further raised concerns over the selective criticism and stated that she has posted content about Hindu religious practices such as Surya Namaskar without receiving any trolling.

She said, “I have been taught that ‘R’ for religion is ‘R’ for respect. And this is how you show respect, especially to women?” She called out the hypocrisy of how the public raised their voice for the women’s reservation bill but remained silent when women are disrespected.

She concluded her video by referencing the idea of karma and telling her trolls that “God is watching.” While some users praised Namita Thapar, others continued trolling and claimed that she was playing the victim card. One user on X demanded a boycott of Thapar and her company.

Another user wrote, “Stop branding citizens as ‘trolls’ just for questioning your blatant religious double standards. You’re quick to promote certain beliefs but have no problem trashing Hinduism and Hindu saints. Seeking accountability isn’t trolling.”