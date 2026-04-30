Media Watch: Chinki Sinha Steps Down as Outlook Editor-in-Chief

Chinki Sinha has stepped down as editor-in-chief of Outlook, according to a report by Newslaundry published on 30 April 2026. Her departure follows growing concerns over the organisation’s editorial direction.

Sinha was the first woman in over two decades to head Outlook’s editorial team. She had earlier worked across major national and international organisations, including BBC News, Al Jazeera, India Today and The Indian Express. Her appointment was initially seen as an effort to bring a fresh editorial perspective to a legacy publication known for its history of investigative journalism.

During her early period at the magazine, Sinha encouraged a more experimental approach to storytelling through conceptual cover stories and thematic issues. Outlook increasingly focused on sociopolitical themes through cultural and literary lenses. This included special issues curated around subjects such as poetry, mental health and popular culture, and contributors from academia and the arts.

This reprioritization highlighted a move away from the magazine’s legacy of hard investigative reporting and for pursuing stories avoided by mainstream media. While some reporting continued, accounts from within the organisation pointed to a gradual decline in sustained, ground-level investigations.

Sinha defended the shift as part of adapting to a changing media environment. She maintained that publications should not remain locked into legacy formats and argued that Outlook’s content remained aligned with contemporary realities. The publication’s management also rejected claims that reporting had diminished, stating that it continued to invest in journalism.