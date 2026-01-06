Media Watch: Saurabh Dwivedi Steps Down as Lallantop Editor, Ends 12-Year Stint with India Today Group

Saurabh Dwivedi, founding editor of The Lallantop and Editor of India Today Hindi, has resigned from the India Today Group
Dwivedi announced his departure on X, expressing gratitude and indicating a study break; he has not cited any reason for his exit.
His resignation came days after a critical broadcast on the Indore water crisis, triggering public speculation
Senior journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, founding editor of the Hindi digital platform The Lallantop and Editor of India Today Hindi Magazine, has stepped down from the India Today Group. With this, his nearly 12-year-long association with the India Today Group has come to an end.
Dwivedi announced his exit through a series of posts on X, expressing gratitude to The Lallantop for giving him recognition, learning, and courage. He shared a photograph accompanied by an Urdu couplet by poet Nasir Kazmi, signalling a pause before moving forward. He also wrote that he would take a study break before deciding on his next professional move.
The reasons behind Dwivedi’s departure have not been officially disclosed, and the India Today Group has not linked his exit to any specific editorial or organisational issue. However, the timing of his resignation—coming just days after a strongly worded broadcast—has fuelled public speculation, though no formal confirmation of any fallout has been made.
Dwivedi hosted his final episode of The Lallantop Show on January 2, 2026, in which he sharply criticised the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government over the Indore contaminated water crisis. He alleged that official warnings about polluted water had been ignored for over 18 months, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 residents in Bhagirathpura. Social media was quick to notice the timing. One user wrote, “You raised the issue of Indore in your last show, after that, is this a reaction to that? You are being forced to resign?” Another wrote, “Saurabh Dwivedi didn’t announce why he left Lallantop, but it’s hard to ignore that his last few shows questioned the BJP narrative...”
Saurabh Dwivedi began his journey with the India Today Group as a Features Editor at AajTak.in and gradually emerged as one of its most influential editorial leaders. He went on to found The Lallantop, which under his leadership grew into one of India’s most prominent Hindi digital news platforms. The platform gained national attention through several high-profile interviews.
Following Dwivedi’s exit, Kuldeep Mishra will take over full editorial responsibility of The Lallantop, while Rajat Sain will head the production team. Both are founding members of the platform and have played key roles in its editorial and visual evolution.
Dwivedi’s departure has prompted an outpouring of reactions from journalists, editors, and viewers across social media, with many crediting him for transforming Hindi digital storytelling. “We will all miss you @saurabhtop, and I will miss you even more. For me, Neta Nagri will always remain a special show,” senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai said.
Although Saurabh Dwivedi has not made any statement, there is speculation that he may create his own news media platform.
