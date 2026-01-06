Media Watch: Saurabh Dwivedi Steps Down as Lallantop Editor, Ends 12-Year Stint with India Today Group

Dwivedi hosted his final episode of The Lallantop Show on January 2, 2026, in which he sharply criticised the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government over the Indore contaminated water crisis. He alleged that official warnings about polluted water had been ignored for over 18 months, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 residents in Bhagirathpura. Social media was quick to notice the timing. One user wrote, “You raised the issue of Indore in your last show, after that, is this a reaction to that? You are being forced to resign?” Another wrote, “Saurabh Dwivedi didn’t announce why he left Lallantop, but it’s hard to ignore that his last few shows questioned the BJP narrative...”

Saurabh Dwivedi began his journey with the India Today Group as a Features Editor at AajTak.in and gradually emerged as one of its most influential editorial leaders. He went on to found The Lallantop, which under his leadership grew into one of India’s most prominent Hindi digital news platforms. The platform gained national attention through several high-profile interviews.