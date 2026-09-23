Dalfen Industrial Buys Fully Leased Doral Warehouse Near Miami Airport Cargo Terminal

By Sachin

An aviation parts and component specialist that has worked out of the same Doral warehouse for more than 20 years has a new landlord.

Dalfen Industrial has acquired 7600 NW 26th Street, an 88,815-square-foot industrial building in Miami’s Airport West/Doral submarket. The property is fully leased to Avborne Accessory Group, Inc. CBRE sourced the deal. The Dallas-based buyer announced the transaction on August 31, 2026.

What Did Dalfen Industrial Buy in Doral?

The asset is a front-loaded industrial building of 88,815 square feet. It carries 31-foot clear heights, a 200-foot building depth, and 7,500 amps of power.

That electrical service is what lets an equipment-intensive tenant operate in a building of this footprint. The 31-foot clear height keeps the building competitive with newer stock on racking capacity, where much of older Miami inventory falls short. The 200-foot depth suits a single-tenant user running one continuous operation rather than a subdivided multi-tenant layout.

Who Occupies 7600 NW 26th Street?

Avborne Accessory Group, Inc. provides aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company has operated at the property for more than 20 years and has made significant specialized improvements to the building to support its work.

A tenant with two decades in place and its own capital sunk into the space enters a renewal conversation from a different footing than one that signed last year.

How Does the Location Connect to Miami’s Freight Network?

The building sits less than one mile from the cargo terminal at Miami International Airport. The Palmetto Expressway is minutes away, and the property has direct access to Florida’s Turnpike and State Road 836.

See Also: Khajuraho Airport in Madhya Pradesh Ranks Best in India Even Without a Single Flight In Weeks.

Airport West/Doral is an established base for aviation companies, logistics operators, and import/export businesses. The airport is the reason. Firms that move time-sensitive freight or handle aircraft components want to be close to the apron, and the submarket’s road connections extend that reach across South Florida.

What Did Dalfen Executives Say About the Acquisition?

“Miami is one of the most land-constrained and supply-limited industrial markets in the country, and 7600 NW 26th Street offers the infill location and specialized functionality we target,” said Tyler McElroy, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial. “Its proximity to Miami International Airport and the region’s primary transportation corridors makes it an excellent fit for our last-mile investment strategy.”

Chris Segrest, Regional SVP, Southeast Investments at Dalfen Industrial, framed the purchase as part of a broader push into the region.

“This acquisition underscores our commitment to expanding in South Florida, where demand for well-located industrial space continues to be supported by limited supply, population growth and the region’s role as a major trade gateway,” Segrest said. “We will continue to pursue functional infill assets in high-growth markets where long-term fundamentals remain compelling.”

Why Are Investors Targeting Infill Miami Industrial Assets?

Land available for industrial development in Miami is limited and becoming scarcer. The metro is geographically hemmed in, and warehouse uses compete for sites against housing and commercial development that generate higher returns per square foot.

The result is a market where existing, well-located buildings hold an advantage new construction cannot erode. Buyers have responded by paying up for location and functionality in the urban core.

Dalfen has built its national platform around that thesis. The firm has acquired more than 60 million square feet of industrial property and focuses on strategically located infill warehouses and distribution centers.

How Big Is Dalfen’s South Florida Portfolio Now?

With 7600 NW 26th Street, Dalfen Industrial owns and operates approximately 1.7 million square feet across 18 assets in South Florida.

That gives the firm a meaningful footprint in a market where assembling one is difficult. Deals like this tend to come through broker relationships, and the 7600 NW 26th Street transaction came through CBRE, with the tenant already in place.

Buying a fully leased building with a long-tenured occupant removes the lease-up risk that comes with a vacant or partially occupied asset. It also removes the upside a buyer gets from marking rents to market on turnover, at least until the current term runs. The tradeoff favors owners building a portfolio for hold rather than for a near-term exit.

What Does the Deal Signal for South Florida Industrial in 2026?

Segrest attributes regional demand to limited supply, population growth, and Miami’s function as a trade gateway. None of those conditions reverses quickly.

For buyers, the practical constraint is availability. The inventory of functional infill buildings with modern clear heights, heavy power, and airport-adjacent access is finite, and a sizable share of it is held by owners with no reason to sell.

Dalfen Industrial is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and is one of the largest privately held industrial real estate firms in the United States. The company specializes in strategically located infill warehouses and distribution centers. Media inquiries go to press@dalfen.com.

[GP/VS]

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