Khajuraho Airport in Madhya Pradesh Ranks Best in India Even Without a Single Flight In Weeks.

Importantly, the survey does not look at how many flights an airport runs or how well connected it is to other cities. It only measures how good the passenger experience feels. This is exactly why a small, quiet airport like Khajuraho can beat much busier airports on this list.

Even during its busiest period, Khajuraho Airport only had flights connecting it to two cities, Delhi and Varanasi. Right now, even those two routes are shut down. Airport Director Santosh Singh has said that flights on these routes are expected to start again from October this year.

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Quality over Quantity, Few Passengers Provides Great Management

Since Khajuraho Airport had very few passengers even before its flights were paused, people who did travel through it had a smooth and easy time. There were shorter lines, faster security checks, quicker baggage pickup, and much less crowding compared to a busy metro airport. All of this naturally leads to happier passengers and a higher satisfaction score.

This shows an interesting pattern: an airport with fewer people to manage can often feel nicer to use than a huge, busy one, purely because there are fewer crowds and less rush. It also raises a fair question, should an airport be praised as the "best" if it isn't actually helping many people travel? Some experts feel that ratings like this should also include how well an airport connects people to other places, not just how comfortable it feels while walking through it.