Friday, April 23, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Buying Organic Will Help Preserve The Planet
EnvironmentLead Story

Buying Organic Will Help Preserve The Planet

The most important way to save the planet is to consume organic; this starts a chain reaction that leads to Earth's nurturing

0
Planet
When you eat nutritious and balanced foods, you are less likely to get sick and need medical attention. Pixabay

You may feel overwhelmed by the outpouring of slogans and labels on eco-friendly living without really understanding the need to go organic. Here’s a way to connect the dots between choosing to buy organic and saving the planet: simply put, inorganic ways of growing produce and manufacturing put a tremendous strain on the earth’s resources, often damaging and depleting them completely.

In order to ensure our planet — comprising the soil, water, environment, and living beings — is protected and nurtured, it is no longer a choice but imperative one buys organic. The most effective way to benefit the planet is to choose to eat organic, this sets off a chain that adds up to nurturing Earth. Organic India shares six ways in which you can try and buy organic:

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

* Organic food is grown without chemicals

Organic or regenerative farming does not use fertilizers or pesticides. This directly helps to preserve the sanctity of the ‘bhoomi’ or ‘soil’, the core of mother Earth. In a nutshell, regenerative agriculture practices improve biodiversity, restore soil nutrients, and aim to reduce carbon footprints.

Planet
Fertilizers and pesticides are not used in organic or regenerative cultivation. Pixabay

So yes, buy more organic food but ensure that it has the necessary certification. Check labels for the stamp of India Organic, EU Organic, or USDA Organic before adding a product to your shopping cart.

* Organic food choices help keep the pressure off health care

All nutritious foods need not be organic but all organic foods are most likely to be nutritious! This is simply because no chemicals or preservatives are used to grow organic produce or expand the shelf-life of the foods. When you eat fresh and healthy, you are less prone to fall victim to illnesses and need health care. As we are aware more than ever today, health care puts a tremendous strain on the earth’s resources. Yet more reason to buy organic!

* Organic food choices promote the ‘farm-to-table’ philosophy

The idea of farm-to-fork nurtures the most important of earth’s resources: human beings. In this case, the small local farmer and the consumer. In fact, the concept takes the farmer, the land, the company, and the consumer as stakeholders, raising consciousness about the Planet and paving the way for preservation.

Planet
All nutritious foods need not be organic but all organic foods are most likely to be nutritious. Wikimedia Commons

* ‘New-Age’ packaging reduces chemical seepage into the ground…

Opting to buy products in ‘new age’ packing translates to shunning plastic and choosing glass bottles, recycled paper, bleach-free packing material, and more. Non-bio-degradable plastic clogs up the earth and robs it of fertility. Dumped in the oceans, plastic destroys marine life, upsetting the ecological balance vital to nurture the earth.

Make the conscious choice to opt for organic packaging for your home needs — from ghee and oil to supplements and tea. Know that with each such choice, you are chipping away at the processes that contribute to landfills.

* Organic certification laws act as a protective blanket

Organic regulation certification is aimed at assuring quality, preventing fraud, as well as at promoting commerce. This mandatory certification method that addresses the growing worldwide demand for organic products, requires the farmers and others involved to follow several organic laws to have their products certified organic. Organic farming following these certification methods and stringent organic laws that need a minimum of 5 years before land being declared organic, gives environmental protection a whole new meaning.

Planet
Organic energy sources release far fewer heat-trapping pollutants into the atmosphere, aiding in the regulation of global warming’s quickly spiraling growth. Pixabay

ALSO READ: World Earth Day: Celebrate Sustainable Travel

* Organic farming helps reduce climate change

With over 5.3 million tons of global emissions, agriculture is one of the biggest contributors to global warming in the world. However, the locally sold organic foods that are produced using natural methods, help in reducing the massive amount of transportation and air pollution to a great extent. The use of organic sources of energy emits far fewer heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, helping to control the rapidly spiraling rise of global temperatures. Using renewable organic materials in your homes too require less use of chemicals in manufacturing, and keeps the environment cool. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleHere Are Few Tips To Prevent Liver Disease
Next articleMass Gatherings Led To A Rapid Surge In Covid19 Cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

High Risk Of Death For Covid Survivors Due To Serious Illness

NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 survivors -- including those not sick enough to be hospitalised -- have an increased risk of death in the six months following diagnosis...
Read more
India

Covid Times: Mumbai Police Rocks With A Dollop Of Wit And Grit

NewsGram Desk - 0
Displaying a tough countenance and wielding the baton, the Mumbai Police has also shown its little-known humor quotient as it tightens belts to enforce...
Read more
Lead Story

Inspiring Sustainable Stays In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Earth Day 2021 was celebrated yesterday and instead of reminiscing about the trips you have taken in the past twelve months, for many, it...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

High Risk Of Death For Covid Survivors Due To Serious Illness

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 survivors -- including those not sick enough to be hospitalised -- have an increased risk of death in the six months following diagnosis...
Read more

Covid Times: Mumbai Police Rocks With A Dollop Of Wit And Grit

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Displaying a tough countenance and wielding the baton, the Mumbai Police has also shown its little-known humor quotient as it tightens belts to enforce...
Read more

Inspiring Sustainable Stays In India

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Earth Day 2021 was celebrated yesterday and instead of reminiscing about the trips you have taken in the past twelve months, for many, it...
Read more

A List Of Readable Titles To Choose From While You Stay At Home

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
From navigating career misadventures in the corporate world to building a personal brand or navigating one's own thoughts and feelings on the prolonged 'new...
Read more

Depressive Symptoms Identified In Pregnant, Postpartum Women: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pregnant and postpartum women reported high levels of depression, anxiety, loneliness, and post-traumatic stress during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a worldwide survey. Such high...
Read more

Art Of Cutting Paper

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
He calls the art of cutting paper meditative. He smiles that whenever he starts doing that, it is tough to take him away. For Bangalore-based...
Read more

Mass Gatherings Led To A Rapid Surge In Covid19 Cases

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Even a child knows that we should not play with fire. But amidst the raging heat of the pandemic, the government certainly...
Read more

Buying Organic Will Help Preserve The Planet

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
You may feel overwhelmed by the outpouring of slogans and labels on eco-friendly living without really understanding the need to go organic. Here's a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada