Thursday, April 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business By 2025, 71.1 Percent Payment Transactions Will Be Digital Payments
BusinessLead Story

By 2025, 71.1 Percent Payment Transactions Will Be Digital Payments

Countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Malaysia where many people historically relied on cash are now some of the fastest adopters of mobile wallets

0
payment transactions
Online payment transactions to grow. Unsplash

By 2025, digital payments collectively in India would account for 71.7 percent of overall payments volume, leaving cash and cheques at 28.3 percent, said a new report on Wednesday. In 2020, the transaction volume share in India stood at 15.6 percent and 22.9 percent for instant payments and other electronic payments respectively, while paper-based payments had a considerable share of 61.4 percent, said the report from a US-based electronic payments company ACI Worldwide and data analytics and consulting company GlobalData.

This is poised to change by 2025 share of volume by instant payments and other electronic payments are expected to rise to 37.1 percent and 34.6 percent respectively, leaving the volume of paper-based transactions at 28.3 percent. Furthermore, by 2024 the share of real-time payments volume in overall electronic transactions will exceed 50 percent, according to the report.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“India’s journey of creating a digital financial infrastructure has been characterized by collaboration between the government, the regulator, banks, and fintech,” Kaushik Roy, VP, and head of product management, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, ACI Worldwide, said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Survey: Digital Payment Methods Are Well Accepted By Indian Households

“This has helped to advance the country’s goal of enabling financial inclusion and also provided rapid payments digitization for citizens. The pandemic has further accelerated adoption of digital payments with many first-time users adopting digital payments and significant uplift by merchants.” With millions of people globally having to change the way they work and live — and the way they shop and pay — mobile wallet adoption rose to a historic high of 46 percent in 2020, up from 40.6 percent in 2019 and 18.9 percent in 2018.

Countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Malaysia where many people historically relied on cash are now some of the fastest adopters of mobile wallets. Globally, more than 70.3 billion real-time payments transactions were processed in 2020, a surge of 41 percent compared to the previous year, as the Covid-19 pandemic dramatically accelerated trends away from cash and cheques towards greater reliance on real-time and digital payments, said the report. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleThe Indian F and B Industry Witnessed A Major Drift From Dine-In To Delivery Business
Next articleWTO: World Trade To Grow By 8 Percent

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Cybercriminals Use Online Gaming To Target Kids

NewsGram Desk - 0
The increased use of online gaming has brought with it a slew of challenges and risks that include exposure of children to inappropriate content,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Influence Of Music On Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
Music plays an important role in developing a child's growth, brain development, even before birth. Listening to music when a kid is in the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Tips For Healthy Eating While Working From Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Among the zillion other things that this pandemic has changed in our lives, it has changed the way we eat. This means different things...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cybercriminals Use Online Gaming To Target Kids

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The increased use of online gaming has brought with it a slew of challenges and risks that include exposure of children to inappropriate content,...
Read more

Influence Of Music On Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Music plays an important role in developing a child's growth, brain development, even before birth. Listening to music when a kid is in the...
Read more

Tips For Healthy Eating While Working From Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Among the zillion other things that this pandemic has changed in our lives, it has changed the way we eat. This means different things...
Read more

Myths And Facts About New Zealand

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
It's that time of the year again where you usually find yourself looking over your shoulder, being a tad suspicious of that story your...
Read more

Venom: A Mythological Fantasy-Mystery Set In Current Times

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Is the Mahabharat an epic or is it history? Is Ashwathama, one of the seven 'Chiranjeevis' or immortals, a figment of past imagination or...
Read more

WTO: World Trade To Grow By 8 Percent

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday that global trade is primed for a strong but uneven recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic shock,...
Read more

By 2025, 71.1 Percent Payment Transactions Will Be Digital Payments

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By 2025, digital payments collectively in India would account for 71.7 percent of overall payments volume, leaving cash and cheques at 28.3 percent, said...
Read more

The Indian F and B Industry Witnessed A Major Drift From Dine-In To Delivery Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian F&B industry witnessed a major drift from dine-in to delivery business with the pandemic working as a "catalyst" in the growth story....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada