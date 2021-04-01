By 2025, 71.1 Percent Payment Transactions Will Be Digital Payments

By 2025, digital payments collectively in India would account for 71.7 percent of overall payments volume, leaving cash and cheques at 28.3 percent, said a new report on Wednesday. In 2020, the transaction volume share in India stood at 15.6 percent and 22.9 percent for instant payments and other electronic payments respectively, while paper-based payments had a considerable share of 61.4 percent, said the report from a US-based electronic payments company ACI Worldwide and data analytics and consulting company GlobalData.

This is poised to change by 2025 share of volume by instant payments and other electronic payments are expected to rise to 37.1 percent and 34.6 percent respectively, leaving the volume of paper-based transactions at 28.3 percent. Furthermore, by 2024 the share of real-time payments volume in overall electronic transactions will exceed 50 percent, according to the report.

“India’s journey of creating a digital financial infrastructure has been characterized by collaboration between the government, the regulator, banks, and fintech,” Kaushik Roy, VP, and head of product management, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, ACI Worldwide, said in a statement.

“This has helped to advance the country’s goal of enabling financial inclusion and also provided rapid payments digitization for citizens. The pandemic has further accelerated adoption of digital payments with many first-time users adopting digital payments and significant uplift by merchants.” With millions of people globally having to change the way they work and live — and the way they shop and pay — mobile wallet adoption rose to a historic high of 46 percent in 2020, up from 40.6 percent in 2019 and 18.9 percent in 2018.

Countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Malaysia where many people historically relied on cash are now some of the fastest adopters of mobile wallets. Globally, more than 70.3 billion real-time payments transactions were processed in 2020, a surge of 41 percent compared to the previous year, as the Covid-19 pandemic dramatically accelerated trends away from cash and cheques towards greater reliance on real-time and digital payments, said the report. (IANS/SP)