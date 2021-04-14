Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Capturing The Beauty Of Nature On Bottles With Art
IndiaLead Story

Capturing The Beauty Of Nature On Bottles With Art

With her first 'Bottle in Canvas' exhibition, a senior bureaucrat unleashes her inner artist

0
Bottles
Mughda says that her art makes her happy and lets her unwind after a hard day at work. IANS

A senior civil servant in Rajasthan, Mugdha Sinha with an aim to bring out the artist within her, organized a unique two-in-one art exhibition – ‘Bottle is Canvas’ and ‘Freehand Meditative Mandalas’ in Jaipur-based Jawahar Kala Kendra. This exhibition has been drawing art connoisseurs from different parts of the country.

The exhibition, organized from April 8 to 14, portrays a wide range of bottle arts depicting COVID in its latest avatar to divine series encompassing Buddha, Aadi Yogi, Ganesha as well as the hues of Turkish Church, Sufis among others, all painted on bottles collected from ‘scrap dealer’ in exchange of newspapers.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The bottle art has been painted on these discarded bottles of different shapes and sizes on which strokes of colors have been added in a series on floral, tribal, and Madhubani art, Halloween, stylized leaves, and multi-hued flowers.

Bringing her experiences of travel to different parts, she has also painted doors and cityscapes on bottles and showcased her talent in other themes as well.

Bottles
The bottle art has been painted on these discarded bottles of different shapes and sizes on which strokes of colors have been added. IANS

Speaking to IANS, Sinha, secretary, art and culture, the government of Rajasthan, said, “I have been engaged in art activities for a long, however, there was a hesitation to organize an exhibition thinking what people will say, these bureaucrats think they are all in one. However, a book offered by my friend – Die Empty, came as an inspiration.”

Also the famous quote, “The graveyard is the richest place on earth, because it is here that you will find all the hopes and dreams that were never fulfilled, the books that were never written, the songs that were never sung, the inventions that were never shared, the cures that were never discovered, all because someone was too afraid to take that first step, keep with the problem, or determined to carry out their dream, changed my thoughts and all my hesitation for this exhibition disappeared. I did not want to die with unfulfilled dreams and hence came up this exhibition,” the IAS officer said.

Does she have a trained hand? She said no. During her posting from the Government of India to the Government of Rajasthan, she thought of experimenting with brush and paints and, that was a wonderful experience.

“Further in 2015, after my return from Amarnath, the art bloomed fully and I started considering myself as an artist. This exhibition is my hard work taken in the last 10 years,” she says.

ALSO READ: Identifying Great Opportunities And Leveraging Them Is The Key

In fact, one afternoon in 2012, I had an urge to work on a discarded vodka bottle as my canvas. Inspired by Van Gogh’s sunflowers, I painted my version which was the start of my experimenting with the bottle art. During the lockdown, I painted a glass bottle each day and the work over the 200 bottles has been exhibited here from 8 April, she added.

How did she source her canvas? “I began exchanging the raddi (old newspapers) of her house with glass bottles instead of money. Over the years, there was a substantial collection of over 200 painted bottles,” Sinha said.

The bureaucrat says, “My art brings me happiness and helps me relax after a long day at work. After I complete all my daily tasks for the day, I like to sit and take the time to paint my bottles. It helps refresh my mind. I am inspired by the beauty of nature all around me. I feel that art provokes you and acts as a wonderful medium of communication.” (IANS/KB)

Previous articleMachine Learning May Help To Curb Future Epidemics: Study
Next articleProcessed Food items Can Boost Gut iflammation, Other Lifestyle Diseases

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Processed Food items Can Boost Gut iflammation, Other Lifestyle Diseases

NewsGram Desk - 0
Love to eat processed meats, french fries, mayonnaise and drink alcohol and soft drinks? Regular intake of these foods can boost gut inflammation, and...
Read more
Lead Story

Machine Learning May Help To Curb Future Epidemics: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Machine Learning (ML) can be used to find effective testing methods during epidemic outbreaks, thereby helping to better control the outbreaks, a new study...
Read more
Lead Story

Terrorism Has Returned To Balochistan

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pakistan's Balochistan province continues to keep the country's intelligence and security forces under constant check as terror elements continue to surface from different parts...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Processed Food items Can Boost Gut iflammation, Other Lifestyle Diseases

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Love to eat processed meats, french fries, mayonnaise and drink alcohol and soft drinks? Regular intake of these foods can boost gut inflammation, and...
Read more

Capturing The Beauty Of Nature On Bottles With Art

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A senior civil servant in Rajasthan, Mugdha Sinha with an aim to bring out the artist within her, organized a unique two-in-one art exhibition...
Read more

Machine Learning May Help To Curb Future Epidemics: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Machine Learning (ML) can be used to find effective testing methods during epidemic outbreaks, thereby helping to better control the outbreaks, a new study...
Read more

Terrorism Has Returned To Balochistan

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Pakistan's Balochistan province continues to keep the country's intelligence and security forces under constant check as terror elements continue to surface from different parts...
Read more

Indian Judiciary To Adopt Artificial Intelligence For Aiding Justice Delivery

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With impressive advances having been made in artificial intelligence (AI), the Indian judiciary has been early to adopt it too. Soon, AI will be...
Read more

5 Best Used Car For The Money

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Your buddy wants to buy a used car for $8,000; what would you recommend? Well, it depends on the kind of car he wants....
Read more

Reasons Why Himalayan Salt Has Grown In Popularity

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
There are many reasons why Himalayan salt has grown in popularity! But before you delve into its benefits let's try and understand what exactly...
Read more

Revamp Your Self Care Routine By Beauty And Spa

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Bang in the middle of summer we need to remind ourselves that our self-care routine needs a revamp. Swati Gupta, Director, and Head of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

funny t shirt designs for men on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Douglas Monte on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
라이브 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Buddies Social Network on Health
Roy Christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://union.instructure.com/eportfolios/1309/Home/33820X_PDF_To_Obtain_Certification_effortlessly_Score on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
asmr https://0mniartist.tumblr.com on Health
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
올인 119 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada