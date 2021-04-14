Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Identifying Great Opportunities And Leveraging Them Is The Key

Rob Moore is a self-made property investor, businessman, entrepreneur, best-selling author, world record holder, pilot, and proud dad, who co-owns seven companies

opportunities
Book- "Opportunity - Seize the day. Win at life." IANS

Are you waiting for that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change your life, change your business or change the world? How will you know when it comes? How will you be sure you’re ready?

“Opportunity – Seize the day. Win at life.” (John Murray Press/Hachette) is not about waiting for an opportunity that might never come. It’s a book for the right now, containing ideas and strategies that can be employed right away, and will ensure that you attract opportunities, whether big or small, all the time.

Successful people are sometimes lucky – but most of all they find success because they have trained their minds to identify great opportunities and make the most of them when they arrive, rather than freezing with uncertainty or lacking the vision to see them through.

opportunities
Take opportunities and make success happen. Pixabay

In this book Rob Moore, the bestselling author of “Money, Start Now. Get Perfect Later” and “I’m Worth More” shows you how to elevate your emotional intelligence and decision making to ensure that when opportunity strikes you are ready to take advantage, seize the day, and win at life.

It’ll make sure that when opportunity knocks, you’ll be ready. Rob Moore is a self-made property investor, businessman, entrepreneur, best-selling author, world record holder, speaker, pilot, and proud dad, who co-owns seven companies in property, lettings, and finance.

Moore has partnered with many of the biggest business and household names, featured in prime time TV shows for Living as a business mentor, on Channel 4, the BBC, The Independent, and The Business Channel, as well as mentoring success-hungry people who want to achieve more money & recognition in business & life. He is the bestselling author of “Life Leverage” and “Money” and the host of the “Disruptive Entrepreneur” podcast. (IANS/SP)

