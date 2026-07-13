Is Rs 1 Lakh a Month the ‘Most Dangerous Salary’ in 2026? Creator’s Viral Take Sparks Debate

FOR MANY WORKING PROFESSIONALS, a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh is seen as a milestone of sorts. This amount of income is viewed as financially comfortable: with it one can manage their personal, family, and other expenses well. However, a content creator has argued that a 1 lakh monthly income is a ‘financial trap’ that may create unexpected trouble in the long-term.

Content creator Nidhi Kushwaha argued that while Rs 1 lakh income itself is not a small amount, it could become a reason that stops people from pursuing their goals. In a video posted on her Instagram account, she says that this amount of monthly income provides a person with a sense of comfort, which reduces the desire within them to have greater career ambitions, take career risks, or seek personal growth.

Why Nidhi Kushwaha Calls Rs 1 Lakh the ‘Most Dangerous Salary’

Even though a person is financially well-off enough to comfortably manage their personal and family expenses, plan their long-term finances, and indulge in occasional leisure activities (such as travel trips) twice or thrice a year, Nidhi shared a different opinion on this topic. In her video, she stated that earning Rs 1 lakh per month is the “most dangerous salary” to earn in 2026.

See also: ‘People Thought I Was Crazy’: Former Delhi Police Officer Quit Government Job, Moved to Australia and Built a Career in Real Estate

“One lakh rupees a month is the most dangerous salary to earn in 2026. This dangerous salary is not dangerous because it's low, it's dangerous because it's enough. A dangerous salary is one that makes you so comfortable that you stop dreaming,” Nidhi said.

Nidhi further says that the comfort that such an amount of monthly income makes people stop questioning with something about what comes next and what more they want to achieve. The content creator says that once a person is content with what they have currently, stagnation of personal and career growth can set in.

Social Media Reacts to “1 Lakh Monthly Salary Debate”

Nidhi’s video and her remark has sparked a heated debate on social media. Some users have rightly argued that a Rs 1 lakh monthly income is no longer the financial guarantee it used to be, especially in metropolitan cities like Delhi and Bangalore where the cost of living is too high. Others parroted Nidhi’s stance, remarking that comfort can contribute to slowing down personal and professional growth.

On the other side of the debate, some argue that growth can’t be measured on the basis of income alone, and say that financial stability in itself is a meaningful goal for some people.

See also: Digital Transformation Opens Doors to International Careers

One user cautioned others against taking online ‘advice’ such as this one. “Don't fall for all the advice on Instagram, you have worked hard to get this number. You have the full power to use the money wisely, invest hard and enjoy it with your loved ones,” the comment read. Another wrote: “Growing in life does not always mean chasing money.”

Another Creator Advises Professionals to Chase Higher Salaries

Nidhi Kushwaha isn't the only content creator who has talked about the “Rs 1 lakhs as monthly income” topic. Another content creator by the name of Sunny Kumar has advised netizens to switch their jobs if their monthly income is less than 1 lakh. Kumar urged people to focus on upskilling, earning certificates, and increasing their salaries through frequent job changes.

Kumar argues that in the early days of one's career, focus should be on aiming for better opportunities and not on becoming too comfortable with one position or firm. He further advised working professionals to do “whatever it takes” to increase their salaries.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)