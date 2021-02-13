Sunday, February 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Carnival To Begin In Panaji And Margao
IndiaLife StyleTravel

Carnival To Begin In Panaji And Margao

Goa will host two carnivals in Panaji and Margao this year was announced by Mr.Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Saturday while inaugurating the float parade in Panaji with King Momo hosting the parade

0
carnival
Goa to organize two carnivals this year. Pixabay

Goa ushered in the colorful festival of Carnival, albeit on a toned downscale, with a float parade organized in the state capital of Panaji on Saturday.

The parade was led by King Momo, a larger than life ceremonious king selected by a local carnival committee, who offers to each city, a symbolic key to the celebration. King Momo for 2021 is Goa-based restaurateur Eric Dias.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“For three days, King Momo rules Goa with the motto of ‘eat, drink and be merry’. Goa welcomes all carnival celebrating tourists to our parades,” Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Saturday while inaugurating the float parade in Panaji.

carnival
Eat, Drink, and Be Merry. Pixabay

This year, Goa will host only two carnival parades in Panaji and Margao on account of the pandemic, and the wearing of face masks has been made mandatory. Similar parades were traditionally held in all major towns in the coastal state.

ALSO READ: Understanding The Tibetan Pivot In Sino Indian Relations

Goa’s colorful carnival processions, which are normally held in February before the holy season of Lent are symbolic of Goa’s colonial Portuguese legacy.

For the week prior to the austere Christian season of Lent, Goa celebrates ‘one last shot at having fun’ before the liquor bottles and meat is shunned as part of a 40-day period of religious penitence. Lent concludes with the celebration of Easter. (IANS)

Previous articleUnderstanding The Tibetan Pivot In Sino Indian Relations
Next articleThrilling Account Of Love During World War II

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Jaipur Literature Festival Goes Virtual Due To Covid

NewsGram Desk - 0
The 14th Edition of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will embrace a paradigm shift with specially curated virtual experiences that shall have a look and...
Read more
Lead Story

V-Day Proven To Be A Major Stir For The Tourism Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
Owing to travel restrictions and the fear of contracting Covid-19, the global travel and tourism industry is yet to recover from the pandemic's setback....
Read more
Health & Fitness

Antibodies Against COVID May Last For Up to 8 Months or Longer After Vaccination: AIIMS Director

NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria on Friday said that antibodies against the novel Coronavirus disease may last for up...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Jaipur Literature Festival Goes Virtual Due To Covid

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The 14th Edition of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will embrace a paradigm shift with specially curated virtual experiences that shall have a look and...
Read more

Thrilling Account Of Love During World War II

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
"Raj & Norah" is not only a thrilling account of love found, lost, and reclaimed in the midst of World War II, it is...
Read more

Carnival To Begin In Panaji And Margao

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Goa ushered in the colorful festival of Carnival, albeit on a toned downscale, with a float parade organized in the state capital of Panaji...
Read more

Understanding The Tibetan Pivot In Sino Indian Relations

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the early 20th century, British India adopted its forward policy towards Tibet for expanding her market and at the same time, the British...
Read more

Gut Bacteria in Chickens Can Evolve To Cause a Life-Threatening Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have determined how harmless E.coli gut bacteria in chickens can easily pick up the genes required to evolve to cause a life-threatening infection. The...
Read more

New Drug That May Increase The Survival of Patients With Bladder Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a new type of drug that helps target chemotherapy directly to cancer cells may increase the survival of patients with...
Read more

Gene-Based Blood Test For Melanoma Spread Evaluates Treatment Progress

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A test that monitors blood levels of DNA fragments released by dying tumor cells may serve as an accurate early indicator of treatment success...
Read more

Regular Physical Activity To Lower The Risk Of Death By Heart Attack

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Regular physical activity can not only improve our overall fitness but it can also lower the chance of dying immediately from a heart attack,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada