Review of Linebet’s Official website

By: Leby Sport
Linebet Review
Nowadays, it’s safe to say that Indian players absolutely love betting. However, as now we live in the era of modern technology, there are literally tons of bookies on the market, and choosing one that will suit your tastes and be safe to use proves to be difficult. This is why we have done careful research, and are proud to present to you Linebet!
Linebet it operating for almost 5 years now, and has never failed to impress its users. The bookie allows you to use one of 53 languages, and Hindi is included, of course. You can create an account by choosing 1 of the 4 registration methods, and while registering, you can choose INR as currency, which is really good. Each new player is given a Welcome Bonus of +100% up to INR 8000 on your first deposit, as well as other bonuses and promotions, which we will cover later.
The bookie provides Indian players with literally tons of betting opportunities. The Sports section lets you choose from over 50 different sports to choose from, including cricket, volleyball, table tennis, tennis, darts, chess, soccer, basketball, horse racing, eSports, and more. Each of the sports available at Linebet has bets in Live mode as well, and you will also be able to choose from a wide range of tournaments and leagues.
The Casino section will also not disappoint you at all, as there are over 100 different software providers like Pragmatic Play, SmartSoft Gaming, BetSoft, Felix Gaming, Fugaso, RedRake, and others, and all of them provide great casino games. You will be able to choose from games like Poker, Baccarat, Keno, TOTO, Bingo, Jackpot Games, Table Games, Drops & Wins, and much more, as well as use bonuses and promotions for the casino.
How to Create an Account at Linebet
You must have an account to start placing bets at , so if you don’t know how to create an account, then please, follow our guide that we have prepared for you:
Open Linebet. Access the bookmaker by either website or mobile application for Android or iOS;
Click “Registration”. This big green button is located on the upper right corner of the main page;
Choose the registration method. You will be able to choose from one click, by phone number, by email, and social media registration;
Provide the required information. Based on your choice of registration method, you will have to provide such information as first and last name, date of birth, phone number, email etc.;
Enter the promo code if you have one;
Agree to Terms and Conditions of Linebet;
Finish registering by clicking “Register”.
Congratulations, you now have an account. You can use it to receive a Welcome Bonus and place great bets.
Bonuses and Promotions at Linebet
Speaking of bonuses and promotions that Linebet provides, we can definitely say that the bookie has one of the best bonuses and promotions in the bookmaker market. Linebet has a big variety of bonuses, which include:
First Deposit Bonus. Receive a Welcome Bonus of +100% up to INR 8000;
Birthday Bonus. Linebet lets you receive Free Bets on your day of birth absolutely for free;
Advancebet. Linebet chooses an Advancebet, and if you don’t have any money on your balance, you will be able to place such bet for free;
Lucky Monday Promo. Receive a bonus of INR 10000 on Monday;
Weekly Cashback. Linebet lets you receive 0.3% cashback of the total sum of bets you lost in a week;
100% Bet Insurance. This bonus is recommended to new players, as with it, you will be able to get 100% of your lost bet back just for paying INR 100 as insurance;
VIP Cashback. Similar to Weekly Cashback, this bonus lets you receive a certain amount of money back from lost bets. However, the difference between these two is that VIP Cashback is based on the level of Loyalty Program you have. The higher your level is - the bigger the cashback.
Linebet helps players who have a losing streak of bets. For a series of losing bets, you will receive a certain amount of money as a bonus. For example, if stakes were from 500 BDT, you will obtain 25000 BDT as a bonus.
Of course, the bookie provides new bonuses and promotions as well, so please, constantly check the Promotions section to find new ones.
Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)