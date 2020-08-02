Sunday, August 2, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Celebrate A Digital Raksha Bandhan by Sending Virtual Rakhis
IndiaIndian festivalsLead StoryScience & Technology

Celebrate A Digital Raksha Bandhan by Sending Virtual Rakhis

Raksha Bandhan goes digital

0
rakhis
This year, as India continues to be cautious of the virus, digital gift cards saw a big boost in sales. Pixabay

With travel restrictions and physical distancing becoming the new normal this year, traditional visits to our siblings for Rakhi this year are being substituted by virtual Rakhis sent online.

Major e-commerce sites have seen a massive jump in the number of orders placed for rakhis and e-gifts given the restrictions and apprehensions about travel and social distancing.

Follow us on Twitter to keep getting such exciting updates!!

Snapdeal saw rakhi orders jumping three-fold as more users have opted to buy or send Rakhis online. Adding to the trend, Snapdeal’s shoppers moved to completely digital solutions for Raksha Bandhan this year by choosing E-Gift cards as the topmost Rakhi gift.

The platform witnessed a surge in the sale of digital gift cards two weeks before Rakshabandhan. It logged an increase of 70 percent in the sale of these cards, vis-à-vis last year, the company announced in a statement.

Last year, travel accessories like go-pro mounts, selfie sticks, and backpacks were widely picked as Raksha Bandhan gifts. Ethnic clothes were also widely bought as gifting. This year, as India continues to be cautious of the virus, digital gift cards saw a big boost in sales.

“The number of Rakhis sold this year exceeds the number of Rakhis sold in the last two years combined. This is primarily due to the shoppers exercising caution and avoiding the festival linked travel,” the company said.

rakhis
Shoppers have moved to completely digital solutions for Raksha Bandhan this year by choosing E-Gift cards as the topmost Rakhi gift. Pixabay

Flipkart has also seen a sale of over 1,00,000 rakhis per day. Overall, the platform has seen 2x growth as compared to the previous year in terms of units sold.

The North is the largest chunk in the pie, with almost 45 percent demand coming from the region, followed by Eastern states with 25 percent share, the company said.

The top 10 cities generating demand are New Delhi, Bangalore, Patna, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, and Gurgaon

Also Read: A Curated list of Raksha Bandhan Gifts for Your Sibling

Ferns N Petals has witnessed 100 growth in comparison to the previous rakhi seasons. It has received 10,000 rakhi and rakhi gift orders every day, a total of 300,000 orders till Saturday. There have been 400-600 orders per day for virtual gifts like Guitarist on Video Call, Personalized Video message, and celebrity video message. The company is anticipating closing this season at 1.5 million orders.

“More and more customers are shopping online than before, in order to maintain social distancing. With this shift in buying behavior, we have witnessed a huge surge in customers who want rakhis to be delivered in other countries like the US, followed by the UK, Singapore, UAE and a couple of other countries,” informed Manish Saini, COO, e-commerce, Ferns N Petals. (IANS)

Previous articleHere’s How Covid-19 Attacks Train Passengers
Next articleWellness: An Important Part of Leisure

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Education With Regional Languages Gets 80% Nods

NewsGram Desk - 0
The new National Education Policy (NEP) announced by the central government last week has introduced major reforms in Indian education at all levels. For...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Wellness: An Important Part of Leisure

NewsGram Desk - 0
Standing at the crossroads of health and travel, wellness retreats and centers have gained feet in the Indian market in the past decade. In...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How Covid-19 Attacks Train Passengers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Next time you are travelling via train, make sure your seat location, travel time and social distancing is just right to minimise infection if...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,965FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Education With Regional Languages Gets 80% Nods

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The new National Education Policy (NEP) announced by the central government last week has introduced major reforms in Indian education at all levels. For...
Read more

Wellness: An Important Part of Leisure

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Standing at the crossroads of health and travel, wellness retreats and centers have gained feet in the Indian market in the past decade. In...
Read more

Celebrate A Digital Raksha Bandhan by Sending Virtual Rakhis

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With travel restrictions and physical distancing becoming the new normal this year, traditional visits to our siblings for Rakhi this year are being substituted...
Read more

Here’s How Covid-19 Attacks Train Passengers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Next time you are travelling via train, make sure your seat location, travel time and social distancing is just right to minimise infection if...
Read more

ISRO’s “Vikram” of Chandrayaan-2 Might be Found

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Space enthusiast Shanmuga Subramanian, who found the debris of India's moon lander Vikram, said on Saturday that Chandrayaan-2's rover Pragyan seems to be intact...
Read more

Memory Loss Can Be Reversed in People With Cognitive Decline

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cognitive decline is a major concern of the aging population. Already, Alzheimer’s disease affects approximately 5.4 million Americans and 30 million people globally. Without...
Read more

Amidst Pandemic, Frantic Doctors Trade Tips Across Oceans

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the chaos of the pandemic's early days, doctors who faced the first coronavirus onslaught reached across oceans and language barriers in an unprecedented...
Read more

Awareness Can Help Detect Sarcoma At An Early Stage

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There are about 250 types of cancers out of which only a few major ones are talked about. Out of the many we are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,965FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada