Friday, March 26, 2021
Celebrate Holi In The Land Of Krishna

Holi's origins celebrate the victory of light over darkness, which is the central theme of most Indian festivities

Holi
Holi: The Festival Of Colors. Unsplash

Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of India’s most important festivals, during which the entire country rejoices in the joys of color. People of different backgrounds, races, and castes come together to celebrate this day, which marks the start of the spring. The celebration of colors is a much-adored festival across this tremendous country, and it makes for beautiful images that speak of love and harmony. 

It is indeed a festival in which people unite and connect with one another, ignoring their differences and uniting as one. It’s the phase of the year when people add color and happiness to everyone’s lives. This festival of colors is a way for everyone to celebrate their joy and laughter with others.

Holi’s origins celebrate the victory of light over darkness, which is the central theme of most Indian festivities. Happy and bright pictures of people smearing colors on each other, signifying the victory of light over darkness and the traditional start of the harvesting period, portray an environment of joy, excitement, and optimism that is uncharacteristic of a country where traditions are usually marked by discipline and manners.

Holi
Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan honors the affection Krishna had for Radha. Pexels

Holi in Mathura & Vrindavan

However, the situation on the ground can be very different from all of the above. Different groups of people celebrate it in different ways. In the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh, Holi is praised as the celebration of love and affection which introduces spring. It honors the affection Krishna had for Radha. According to mythology, the whole special relationship between them was known as Raas-Leela, in which Krishna played with  Gopis in the form of divine dance by putting colors on Radha. Because Radha Rani was born in Barsana and Lord Krishna was raised in Nandgaon, the two towns are related. As a result, with the exception of Mathura and Vrindavan, these places celebrate Holi on a grand scale.

Holi
Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, India. Unsplash

The idea of celebrating Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan has always piqued people’s interest. There, Holi is more than just a single day of celebration; it begins months in advance. Lord Krishna, the Hindu God most connected with the Holi celebration, is inseparable from the Braj region of India. For adherents, celebrating Holi there is truly a once-in-a-lifetime event. Krishna and Radha’s love story started in the Mathura suburbs and developed from there.

Mathura is considered to be his homeland, and local temples organize some of the nation’s main and perhaps most impressive festivals, drawing tens of thousands of people from across the world. The Dwarkadheesh Temple, where a swarm of admirers gathers on Holi morning to enjoy, dance, and sing in a haze of vivid colors, is a perfect example.

Now, let’s go through the big Holi events in Mathura, Vrindavan, and the nearby areas that you should attend: 

Laddoo Holi-  It is celebrated in Barsana village, Radha Rani’s birthplace, where it is traditionally performed primarily on the grounds of the Radha Rani Temple. Throughout the celebration, a large number of laddoos are hurled at one another. The shrine priest, in keeping with the theme, throws laddoos at the people just for joy. Laddu Holi takes place a day before the world-famous Lathmar Holi, which also takes place in Barsana. 

Holi
Lathmar Holi. Wikimedia Commons

Lathmar Holi- The Lathmar Holi is celebrated in full flow. This amazing event draws tourists from all over the world. The celebratory, cheerful tone of the setting is set by the playful atmosphere surrounding the coloring of women and then the use of lathis on men by women.

As indicated by folklore, Radha used to remain in Barsana village, where Lord Krishna would come to bother and communicate with Radha and her Gopika companions. And in retaliation, he used to get chased by women of her village. This custom is still practiced today.

Phoolon wali holi- Colorful flower petals, in addition to traditional colors, are used to mark the celebration and bring happiness, which takes place in Vrindavan. People are ecstatic as they are showered with colorful flowers. It’s a big Holi celebration with everyone scattering flowers at each other.

Holi
Widows Holi. Unsplash

Widow’s Holi- The widows were devoid of any social norms of happiness, having led a life of isolation and hardship. This Holi, on the other hand, is dedicated to those who are often ignored due to their circumstances. A special celebration has been arranged for widows in Mathura. They gather and paint each other during widow’s holi. This is a notable occurrence because those who have experienced tremendous loss deserve some peace and pleasure in their lives.

Huranga Holi-  Another famous celebration that takes place in Mathura’s Baldeo region is this Huranga Holi. It takes place at Dauji Temple. The concept is inspired by Rasleela Radha and Krishna from when they were younger and used to play Holi. This is a fascinating mythological tradition that is still followed today.

Rang Panchami- The Holi festival comes to an end with this gathering. It is celebrated in the temple of Braj Mandal in a spectacular way.

Holi
Huranga Holi. Wikimedia Commons

Holi is a joyous festival in which people literally play with colors. They forget about the problems of everyday life and revel in the festive spirit.  Colors, delicious food, traditions and rituals, and unrestrained fun abound at Braj ki Holi. The perfect places in India to celebrate and experience Holi are definitely Mathura and Vrindavan. However, bear in mind that we can make the celebration more environment-friendly by using organic colors and not wasting water.

Written By- Khushi Bisht

