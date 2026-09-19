iPhone Langar in Punjab: Influencer Raja D King Announces iPhone 17 Giveaway as 'Prasad', Gives Eligibility Criteria for 1,000 Mata Devotees

Key Points:
Rakesh Trehan, also known as Raja D King, has announced an ‘iPhone Langar’ in Chandigarh on September 22
Around 1,000 people will initially be considered, while recipients will have to write “Jai Mata Di” every day until they receive the iPhone.
The giveaway will focus on iPhone 17, depending on availability, and Trehan said the initiative will later expand to 10 more cities
AFTER THE PETROL LANGAR, the next in the list is the iPhone langar. It’s true, Influencer Rakesh Trehan, who is also known as Raja D King, has announced a langar where Apple iPhones will be given in Chandigarh on September 22, 2026. His earlier organized petrol langar also drew a large crowd in the city, and now the social media personality has announced the distribution of iPhones.
Trehan said that the names of the recipients will be selected publicly and the distribution will happen at the same location in Chandigarh. He also said that the event will be conducted live in front of the public and media. As per PTI reports, people from Chandigarh and Mohali will be among those considered initially.
As per reports by Times of India, Trehan said that he will conduct the initial langar for 1,000 people. All of these recipients will be considered for the distribution, and through a public draw, the names of the people will be selected.
“The names of the lucky recipients will be drawn in front of everyone,” Trehan said.
Raja formed a group of the recipients selected for the giveaway and told them to follow a condition: write ‘Jai Mata Di’ every day.
He said that members who want the iPhone will have to write “Jai Mata Di” every single day without missing a day until they receive the iPhone. There is also a way to compensate if someone forgets. That person can make up for it by writing it twice the next day.
He said that this activity will be monitored, and anyone who wants the iPhone needs to follow this requirement without missing a day. If they miss it, they will not be eligible for the iPhone.
Ten iPhones are expected to be distributed on September 22, 2026, as part of the initial exercise.
Originally, the distribution was planned for iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models, but this was later changed. The giveaway is now focused on iPhone 17, depending on the availability of the phones.
He said, “We had planned to distribute iPhone 16 and 17 models and go forward with newer models, but we dropped the idea as people who received iPhone 16 might complain to Mata Ji, questioning why he or she was not her favourite.”
Trehan said that while the initiative is currently being conducted in limited cities, it will further expand to 10 more cities in Punjab. He said that people in these cities will get 12 to 13 days to prepare before the next langar date is announced by him.
He described the giveaway as the ‘iPhone Langar’ and said that the iPhones being distributed are prasad of Mata Di, which will be given to individuals selected by Mata.
Before the iPhone giveaway, Trehan had earlier in August, 2026, organized a “cash langar”, where cash, cold drinks, and burgers were also served to people. A video of that incident was also published on social media and gained many views. A large crowd was shown standing in a long queue while receiving packets of cold drinks and burgers, along with Rs 500 notes.
Earlier in August, 2026, a petrol langar was also announced in Chandigarh, but it was postponed because of heavy rain. The event also drew a large crowd, with people waiting for free fuel coupons. The situation later became difficult to manage, and police had to intervene and shut the petrol pump.
He later said that the langar had only been postponed and would be rescheduled.
According to PTI, Trehan had also referred to an earlier langar in Amritsar, where he claimed that people were handed gold coins. He said that more than 3,000 people were part of the group and 484 gold coins were distributed, among which 280 coins were contributed by one individual.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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