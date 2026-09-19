iPhone Langar in Punjab: Influencer Raja D King Announces iPhone 17 Giveaway as 'Prasad', Gives Eligibility Criteria for 1,000 Mata Devotees

Who Will Be Given iPhones, What Models Will Be Given And Where?

As per reports by Times of India, Trehan said that he will conduct the initial langar for 1,000 people. All of these recipients will be considered for the distribution, and through a public draw, the names of the people will be selected.

“The names of the lucky recipients will be drawn in front of everyone,” Trehan said.

Raja formed a group of the recipients selected for the giveaway and told them to follow a condition: write ‘Jai Mata Di’ every day.

He said that members who want the iPhone will have to write “Jai Mata Di” every single day without missing a day until they receive the iPhone. There is also a way to compensate if someone forgets. That person can make up for it by writing it twice the next day.

He said that this activity will be monitored, and anyone who wants the iPhone needs to follow this requirement without missing a day. If they miss it, they will not be eligible for the iPhone.