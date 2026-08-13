Viral "Cash Langar" in Chandigarh Hands Out Burgers, Cold Drinks, and Cash to People; Bouncers Deployed to Manage the Crowd

LANGAR IS A CHARITABLE SERVICE typically organized inside Gurudwaras to provide fresh meals to anyone who approaches the door. The tradition is rooted in charity and voluntary-work, without expecting any monetary or other donation in return. The typical food that a Langar serves is similar to what one eats at their home — chapati, sabji, sweets, etc. However, a new, unusual type of Langar has gained quite some attention online, wherein people were served cold drinks and burgers — in addition to cash. Yes, you heard that. The viral “cash langar” organized in Chandigarh’s Sector 18 area has nabbed the internet's attention.

What does the video clip of the viral “cash langar” show?

In the video clip of the “cash langar” that has been circulating on social media platforms, people were seen queuing up to receive packed burgers and cold drink bottles. In addition, people were also being handed 500 rupee notes. Such was the scale of the crowd, that bouncers decked in black attire were seen roaming the langar site to manage the swell.

The langar service was organized outside a temple by a local Amritsar resident, known as “Raja Ji The King.” The man — reportedly involved in the cryptocurrency business — said that he spends a portion of his earnings to help those in need. He has been organizing this kind of charity for a long time.

See also: Video of Waterlogging at Noida International Airport Goes Viral on Internet; Netizens Write, ‘Airport Built for Seaplanes, Not Airplanes’

“I have been doing this kind of service for a long time. With Mata Rani’s blessings and following her command, I spend a part of my earnings helping people in need. I had earlier organised such langars in Amritsar. Since 2025, I have also been providing this kind of service in Chandigarh,” Raja Ji stated to reporters at the langar site.

As if this wasn't bizarre enough, Raja Ji further claimed that he organized a petrol langar in Chandigarh’s Manimajra area, and also announced future plans to do the same. However, these claims remain unverified.

See also: Special Rules for Indians in Swiss Hotel Brings Global Shame: Harsh Goenka's Old Viral Post Sparks Debate on Indian Tourists' Civic Sense

The langar organizers said that they employed a “coupon-based” system to help contain the crowd. People were handed paper coupons, which they presented to the organizers to receive their food and cash. This helped prevent repeated collection and help distribute the available assistance among more people, the organizers said.

Where did “Raja Ji The King” get the money for the “cash langar”?

One of the reasons this unusual event piqued the internet's attention wasn’t the distribution of non-traditional food items, but the cash that was being handed out to people. Many people raised questions regarding the source of the money and the organizer’s income.

In response, ‘Raja Ji The King’ remarked that he had been questioned by the authorities and maintained that he had a legitimate source of income. He claimed that he inherited half of his father’s worth after his death, and also earns because of his profession as a crypto trader.

This claim also could not be independently verified.

(Edited by Agniva Ray)