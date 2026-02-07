Mob Torches Muslim Homes, Assaults Families in Chhattisgarh Village—Residents Flee, Police Injured in Hours-Long Siege

A mob vandalised and set fire to more than half a dozen houses belonging to Muslim families in Dutkaiya village of Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district on 1 February 2026. All Muslim residents were forced to flee the village and at least seven police personnel were injured trying to shield residents.

According to police officials, the crowd, which swelled to several hundred people from Dutkaiya and neighbouring villages, arrived armed with swords, sticks, bricks, stones and kerosene bottles. Several vehicles were torched and homes were attacked while families locked themselves inside for safety.

Police personnel sustained injuries while attempting to contain the violence and prevent casualties. “The crowd set the vehicles ablaze and demanded that they be allowed to enter the homes of Muslims. Not only were we outnumbered, but there was also a manpower crunch due to the Rajim Kumbh. For the next few hours, we stood guard and ensured that the mob did not enter or harm the residents,” one officer told The Hindu.

The unrest followed a chain of events earlier that day. Police said three men allegedly assaulted local residents on Sunday morning, 1 February 2026. One of the accused, Arif Khan, a Dutkaiya resident, had earlier been sent to the Mana Juvenile Correctional Home in 2024 after he and two others were accused of vandalising the Chaveshwar Shiva temple. Now 18, Khan had been granted bail in 2024 but had not returned to the village until early Sunday.

Police said Khan and two accomplices from Raipur allegedly assaulted four men, including at least one eyewitness in the temple desecration case. Four cases were registered against the trio, and villagers were assured Khan would be arrested. Despite this, a small mob vandalised Khan’s house later in the day, after which tensions escalated and a much larger crowd gathered.

Police teams initially counselled villagers and attempted to pacify the crowd, but the situation deteriorated. Stones were pelted, and attempts were made to enter Muslim homes through adjacent houses. Reinforcements arrived in two batches by around 9pm.