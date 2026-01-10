“It Is About Religion”: Muslim Cattle Trader Lynched by Mob in Jharkhand, Family Alleges Targetted Attack

Ansari’s relatives have contested the claim that the incident was linked to cattle theft. His brother-in-law, Furqan Ansari, told The Indian Express that Pappu Ansari was engaged in legal cattle transport and had been doing so for several years. He said Ansari owned a pickup vehicle and regularly transported cattle between markets in Bihar and Jharkhand, possessing the necessary documents.

The day of the incident, Ansari had reportedly gone to the Shyam Bazaar cattle market in Bihar’s Banka district and was returning home at night. Around 11 pm, a group of people allegedly stopped the vehicle on the pretext of questioning those inside. Furqan said that the situation turned violent after the attackers asked Ansari his name and realised that he was Muslim. Pappu Ansari asked the driver and others to flee with the vehicle to save themselves. While they managed to escape, Ansari was caught and beaten by the mob.

“This has nothing to do with cattle theft. It is about religion,” Furqan said to The Indian Express. Ansari is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son.

Godda Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar confirmed that an FIR had been registered and said the police were examining all aspects of the case. “The FIR has been lodged, and an investigation is on. All aspects will be verified. It will take around a week to find out the exact reason behind the incident,” he said.

Police officials have said efforts are on to identify those involved in the attack and to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the killing.

[DS]

