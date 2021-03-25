Chicago City Council Rejects Resolution R2020-583 In Response To The Voices Raised By The Indian American Community

Amidst the onset of the pandemic, there have been attempts made by anti-India vested interest groups to pass a resolution targeting India’s internal matters in the Chicago City Council in many cities across the United States. These resolutions are full of misrepresentation, filled with rhetorics and propaganda. One such resolution full of misrepresentation was tabled in the City of Chicago in July 2020 by Alderwoman Maria Hadden of the 49th ward. The four-page long initial draft was referred to the Committee of Health and Human Relations comprising seventeen members.

The resolution was meant to mislead the reader with its opening remarks ‘Honoring India’s democracy and independence and was intended to be passed without any discussion or debate. The proposed draft called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government as Hindu extremists denounced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that was passed through a democratic process in India’s parliament as discriminatory as unconstitutional. It also went on criticizing NRC with propaganda that a nationwide expansion of this policy could strip hundreds of millions of people (disproportionately Muslim, oppressed castes, women, indigenous groups known collectively as Adivasi, and LGBTQ+ communities) of their citizenship rights creating stateless individuals with no option to be re-naturalized.

Additionally, it used defamatory language against high-ranking elected representatives of India, unfavorably addressed the abrogation of Article 370, and falsely claimed that police had attacked peaceful protestors with live ammunition and had arrested thousands of them. CAIR (Council on American Islamic Relations), which has been declared a terrorist organization by the UAE due to its association with the terrorist group Hamas and Muslim brotherhood openly claimed to be the flagbearer of the resolution. Indians American Muslim Council and Hindus for Human Rights were also strongly supportive of this resolution.