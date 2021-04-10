Saturday, April 10, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Children May Not Be As Infectious In Spreading SARS-CoV-2
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Children May Not Be As Infectious In Spreading SARS-CoV-2

If younger children are less capable of transmitting infectious virus, daycare, in-person school and cautious extracurricular activities may be safe to continue

0
children
Children may not be as infectious in spreading SARS-CoV-2. Pixabay

A team of researchers has found that children may not be as infectious in spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid-19, to other people as previously thought. According to the researchers, including Jared Bullard from the University of Manitoba in Canada, the findings have important public health and clinical implications.

“If younger children are less capable of transmitting infectious virus, daycare, in-person school and cautious extracurricular activities may be safe to continue, with appropriate precautions in place, and with lower risk to childcare staff, educators and support staff than initially anticipated,” said Bullard.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

For the study published in the CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal), a team of fourteen researchers analyzed samples from 175 children and 130 adults in Manitoba infected with SARS-CoV-2 to see if there was a difference in infectiousness. Using cell cultures of nasopharyngeal swabs, they investigated viral loads in both groups to determine if children were more infectious.

ALSO READ: The Impact of COVID Pandemic on Children and How To Tackle it

“As an increasing number of jurisdictions consider whether in-school learning, daycares, and extracurricular activities should continue or resume, a better understanding of the relative contributions of children and adolescents to SARS-CoV-2 transmission, when compared with adults is essential,” the researcher said.

“This is particularly important given the increased likelihood of asymptomatic infection in this group,” they added. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleSamsung’s “Back To School” Campaign Will Help Students And Educators
Next articleWorking Long Hours? Keep Your Body, Mind Active

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Climate Change May Lead To Extinction of Snow Leopards: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Many animals and plants unique to the world's most stunning natural places face extinction if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, according to a...
Read more
Lead Story

Over 5,000 Tonnes Of Extraterrestrial Dust Fall To Earth Each Year

NewsGram Desk - 0
Every year, over 5,000 tonnes of extraterrestrial dust fall to Earth each year, scientists have determined. Our home planet encounters dust from comets and...
Read more
Lead Story

Study: Red Planet Did Not Dry Up All At Once

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mars had drier and wetter eras before drying up completely about three billion years ago, says a new study which suggests that the Red...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Climate Change May Lead To Extinction of Snow Leopards: Study

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Many animals and plants unique to the world's most stunning natural places face extinction if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, according to a...
Read more

Over 5,000 Tonnes Of Extraterrestrial Dust Fall To Earth Each Year

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Every year, over 5,000 tonnes of extraterrestrial dust fall to Earth each year, scientists have determined. Our home planet encounters dust from comets and...
Read more

Study: Red Planet Did Not Dry Up All At Once

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Mars had drier and wetter eras before drying up completely about three billion years ago, says a new study which suggests that the Red...
Read more

Psychosocial Stress Likely To Increase The Risk Of Coronary Heart Disease In Women

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Psychosocial stress -- typically resulting from difficulty coping with challenging environments -- may work synergistically to put women at higher risk of developing coronary...
Read more

Working Long Hours? Keep Your Body, Mind Active

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Whether working from home or office, toiling away for long hours without breaks and physical activity can begin to damage your body, vitality, and...
Read more

Children May Not Be As Infectious In Spreading SARS-CoV-2

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that children may not be as infectious in spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid-19, to other people...
Read more

Samsung’s “Back To School” Campaign Will Help Students And Educators

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As remote education gets extended in the second Covid wave, Samsung on Saturday announced the 'Back to School' campaign in India that will help...
Read more

Obesity Linked To Greater Menstrual Blood Loss And Inflammation In The Womb

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ladies here is one more reason to reduce your body weight. Obesity is linked to greater menstrual blood loss, which may result from increased...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
mgm 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
youtube ctr manipulation group on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Johnie Hook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
John Maclean on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
실시간 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada