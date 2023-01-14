Pfizer cut the price of Paxlovid, but China wouldn't accept it, says industry insider

Lower than El Salvador

Bourla said on Jan. 10 that talks with China on future pricing for the treatment had broken off after China had asked for a lower price than Pfizer is charging for most lower middle income countries.

"They are the second highest economy in the world and I don't think that they should pay less than El Salvador," Bourla said in comments reported by Reuters at the time.

Zhang said it was unclear why the medical insurance bureau had insisted on such a low price for Paxlovid, given that Azvudine is still in clinical trials.

"The cost of the technology to produce small molecule drugs [like Paxlovid] is very high ... and the phase three clinical trials for Azvudine haven't even been completed yet," she said. "They have just recruited 1,000 COVID-19 patients for the trial."

Li Sha, chief pharmacist at the No. 2 Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, said Azvudine was mainly indicated for use in patients over 60 with underlying health conditions.

"[This is] because there have been a lot of adverse reactions, including damage to the nervous system and to liver and kidney function," Li said.

"It's not recommended for pregnant and lactating women, as well as patients with severe liver and kidney damage."

Zhang said the dispute comes amid a nationwide shortage of Paxlovid, which has been known to change hands on the black market for tens of thousands of yuan a box.

"There isn't any [Paxlovid] available at all, and there has been no sign even on the black market of any new supply during the past couple of days," she said. "So many people are waiting to buy them."

"Everyone is currently buying oxygen machines on the black market, snapping them up along with human serum albumin," Zhang said.