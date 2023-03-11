'Emperor' Xi Jinping begins historic 3rd term as Chinese President

Xi Jinping has started a historic third term as the Chinese President after he was unanimously elected to the top post at the ongoing session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday.

He was also elected as chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), reports Xinhua news agency.

Nearly 3,000 members of the (NPC) voted unanimously at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for Xi to be President in an election where there was no other candidate.

Since Mao Zedong, leaders in China had been limited to two terms in office.

When Xi had this restriction changed in 2018, it transformed him into a figure with a reach not seen since Chairman Mao, reports the BBC.