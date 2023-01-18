Hong Kong: Six detained over 'seditious' publications at Lunar New Year fair

"I'm sure they came here with a purpose," she said. "They didn't look at every stall to see what they were selling, but rushed over [to that particular stall] as soon as they came in."

"They filed away the materials and asked very in-depth and detailed questions," she said. "The funniest thing is that I don't know why this was such a big event."

"They had four police cars blocking the whole street to arrest this group of people – is that a bit over the top? I can only say that I don't know what to say," Wong said.

Some people turned out to support the market in the wake of the raid, including a shopper surnamed Ho.

"After reading the news yesterday, I am planning to come back later to see what I can buy to support them," she said.

A stallholder who gave only the initial M said he didn't think he had broken the law, but could be arrested anyway.

"You need to be mentally prepared to run a stall here," Wong said. "But the entire government has information about everyone in Hong Kong, even if you don't run a market stall."

The Ming Pao newspaper said the stall had been selling a graphic novel depicting the 2019 protest movement. Content "glorifying" the movement has been banned in the city since Beijing imposed a draconian national security law from July 2020.

The police said in a statement late on Tuesday that the six arrestees, aged 18 to 62, were "members of an anti-government organization."

Police also seized 43 books in the raid, saying that the market organizers were suspected of publishing them, the online news site Dim Sum reported.

Some of the books on sale had content relating to Hong Kong independence, the incitement of others to overthrow the central government and the Hong Kong government, as well as incitement to violence and to disobey the law, Dim Sum quoted police as saying.

Police said they also found other products that “glorified violence or opposed the government” being sold at the same stall, it said.

The raided stall was run by Shame On You Grocery Store, while the fair was organized by Dare Media and the Be Water Alliance, and carried banners and other paraphernalia supporting jailed former pro-democracy lawmakers Andrew Wan, Woo Chi Wai and Lam Cheuk-ting.