Plagiarised from Japanese anime? Social media bashes Chinese TV show

By: Raymond Cheng

The opening theme song for China's state-run television extravaganza welcoming in the Year of the Rabbit has sparked online outrage after gaming fans posted video clips suggesting it had been plagiarized from a Japanese anime video game.

CCTV's Spring Festival gala, a long-running fixture of Lunar New Year celebrations in China, opened with a star-studded cast singing a jaunty number titled "Flowers bloom in our homeland."

Pretty soon, posts were popping up on social media both at home and overseas noting the similarity between the song, which was said to have been penned especially for the gala event, and the song titled "Peaceful * Champuru" that plays out over the closing credits of Japanese anime video game Princess Connect! Re:Dive.