China hits back at US after TikTok ban scare

Reuters reported on Wednesday that CFIUS, which is led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and has been investigating the Beijing-based TikTok owner ByteDance since it purchased the American-owned service musical.ly in 2017, told TikTok it could be banned if ByteDance does not sell its controlling stake to U.S.-based owners.

Growing bipartisanship

Former U.S. President Donald Trump previously signed an order to ban TikTok in 2020, but TikTok appealed and the order was blocked by a federal judge, who ruled Trump had overstepped his powers.

Proponents of a ban have since focussed on CFIUS’s efforts, which have been criticized for tardiness, and, increasingly, on Congress.

The burgeoning movement to ban TikTok, which is currently the fifth-most downloaded free app on the Apple’s App Store and the third-most popular in the Google Play App Store, has in turn become a rare area of bipartisan policy agreement in the U.S. Congress this year.

Just last week, senators from both parties introduced a bill that would explicitly allow the executive branch to ban any foreign-owned technology deemed a threat to national security, with the White House issuing a statement in support of the bill as it was being announced.

Led by Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia who chairs the Senate intelligence committee, the group of lawmakers stressed the bill was not aimed solely at TikTok – but also had trouble speaking about anything other than the Chinese-owned app at a press conference.

“I've long been concerned about how every social media company uses the data it collects on users,” Sen. John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota and a co-sponsor, said at the time. “But I'm particularly concerned about TikTok’s connections to the Chinese Communist Party, which repeatedly – repeatedly – spies on American citizens.”

Congressional hearing

TikTok did not respond to a request for comment from Radio Free Asia.

But amid such threats from lawmakers, spokespeople for TikTok have regularly referred back to its cooperation in the CFIUS investigation as evidence of its cooperation with U.S. authorities on the issue of privacy.

They have said TikTok has made a number of proposals to CFIUS to silo its data on U.S. users from its Chinese-owned parent, including allowing audits of its technology. But U.S. lawmakers like Warner and Thune have rejected the trustworthiness of any such proposal.

“The Chinese Communist Party has proven over the last few years that it is willing to lie about just about everything,” Thune said last week.

TiKTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to testify next Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which is chaired by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from Washington.