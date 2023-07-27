‘You can’t say whatever you want – there’s no freedom’

"From the perspective of someone from Taiwan, demonstrations aren't very shocking – they're just demonstrations," he said. "Isn't it normal to demonstrate?"

However, Henry got up at one point during the interview to make sure his door was shut before continuing.

He then told The Reporter that government policy used to be commonly debated in some disciplines at Hong Kong universities.

"Lecturers would put government policy on the table for discussion and comment with students, but now they're also under a lot of pressure, and they don't talk about these things any more," he said.

"Universities once known for their critical thinking were now sending emails to lecturers inviting them to attend a flag-raising ceremony for the Chinese national flag," he said.

"The university's student union has been disbanded and student self-governance is dead," he said. "I don't talk about this publicly, and I'll think twice before discussing it on social media."

National security education

Then there is the matter of the "national security education" modules that are now mandatory in Hong Kong's universities.

"One day I received a notification that a class has been posted on the course website and that I was required to complete it," a Taiwanese student who gave the pseudonym Edgar told The Reporter.

Edgar enrolled in the fall of 2022, and his class was in the first cohort of foreign students required to take a class in "national security education," which is mandatory for all students.

Course content covers the history of modern China and the national security law, and a pass is needed in all tests to graduate.

"Which of the following actions could be said to breach the National Security Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region?" reads one test question.

It offers a number of scenarios including "contacting international organizations to call for sanctions against Hong Kong," "posting online messages saying Hong Kong is independent of China," donating funds to an international organization that attacks Hong Kong, and planning to "attack" government buildings.

The answer? All of the above.

Edgar said the multiple choice test wasn't too challenging – he didn't even need to watch the video tutorials to gain a 100% score, but confessed to some feelings of disgust as he did so.

"Those exam questions are exactly the same as the propaganda we see on [Chinese state television]," he said. "This has now become a requirement to graduate – I feel disgusted about that."

Retroactive

Gavin said he answered a question on the jailing of pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai for his "national security education" test.

He and some classmates got together to study the "correct" answers to the test, which include statements like "the status of the chief executive is higher than that of the legislature and the judiciary, and the chief executive is the core."

It also asserts that the law has retroactive effect.

"This course is ridiculous," Gavin said. "It may not be hard to pass the test, but you have to be emotionally passive and powerless to do so."

"We're foreigners, so why should we have to be patriotic or understand the Chinese constitution?" he said.

Yeh Chiah-hsing, a student at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said he isn't so bothered by the propaganda class, however.

"These general education courses don't need to be taken so seriously," he said. "Also, it's important for students from other places to understand China's narrative about itself."

"After all, discourse in the English-speaking world isn't very friendly in the way it describes China ... you can see the confrontation of discourse in this course."

Psychological intimidation

But Lin Tsung-hung, a researcher in social sciences at Taiwan's Academia Sinica, said the courses are a form of psychological intimidation.

"When you read text aimed at brainwashing you, you don't just wind up brainwashed; it takes effect on another level, that's the problem," Lin told Radio Free Asia.

"It is also telling you that, in a society that has this level of brainwashing, they can raise the stakes at any time, and start watching you at any time, like Big Brother," he said in a reference to the fictional, all-seeing dictator of George Orwell's novel "1984."