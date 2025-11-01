Hong Kong artist Steven Tang brings local signature dishes to life through culinary art

This story by Kelly Ho originally appeared on Global Voices on November 1, 2025.

If you glance at Steven Tang’s Instagram account, you may think he is a food influencer. His posts mostly feature signature local dishes from Hong Kong: roasted meat rice, egg tarts, instant noodles with luncheon meat, you name it.

But if you squint your eyes and look closely, you will be impressed to learn that they are, in fact, all hand-drawn by the 26-year-old Hong Kong artist.

Since its creation in 2018, Tang’s Instagram page has attracted more than 45,000 followers. Many commented that his artworks made them “drool,” while others praised the realistic appearance of his drawings.

Tang is a self-taught artist who never received formal art training. He told Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) that he had not expected that drawing with coloured pencils would transform his childhood hobby into a profession.

A foodie, Tang began sharing food art as a way to make his favourite dishes come alive on paper. His first artwork to gain public attention was published in 2018: a bowl of Yunnan-style rice noodles from the popular local restaurant chain TamJai.

Since then, he has been invited to take part in group exhibitions, some of which were specifically themed around food-related realist art. He was featured in Art Central in 2023 and the Affordable Art Fair last year.

Not ‘real’

Despite how lifelike Tang’s work looks, he said, it is not exactly “real.”

The artist sometimes takes photos of food for reference. Or, he buys food and brings it to his studio to compose the “ideal” version of the dishes. He may make changes to the form and structure of the food to make it more visually pleasing.