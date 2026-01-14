‘Take Over Your Institutions’: Trump Urges Iranian Protesters to Rise Up, Warns Tehran of ‘Very Strong Action’ Over Execution Amid Nationwide Unrest

Trump urges Iranian protesters to “take over your institutions” and warns Tehran of “very strong action” over executions.
Iran faces nationwide unrest with disputed death tolls amid reports of a violent security crackdown.
Global concern rises as the US hardens its stance and Iran blames foreign-backed forces for the protests.
US President Donald Trump issued warnings to Iran’s leadership on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, over the hanging of anti-government protesters by Iranian authorities amid widespread unrest in the country. He said the United States would take “very strong action,” clarifying his stance on the ongoing protests.
During an interview with CBS News, Trump said he had yet to confirm reports of executions of demonstrators but warned that such actions would lead to a forceful response from Washington. “I haven’t heard about the hanging. If they hang them, you’re gonna see some things. We will take very strong action,” he said.
Trump made the remarks when questioned about his earlier post on Truth Social, in which he urged Iranian protesters to continue their demonstrations, saying that help was on the way. He further highlighted that assistance could come in different forms, without giving many details, adding, “We’re not gonna help Iran very much.” He had also told protesters, “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!” in his social media post. He further added, “Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price.” Trump ended his post with “MIGA,” which apparently means “Make Iran Great Again.”
The US President further claimed that Washington had already neutralised Iran’s nuclear capabilities in a swift operation, saying, “We put Iran out of business with their nuclear capacity.” He also said the United States had taken a diplomatic response by cancelling all meetings with Iranian officials until the “senseless killing of protesters stops.”
Trump was also asked about the death toll, to which he responded by saying, “Nobody’s been able to give us accurate numbers,” suggesting that if the reported figures were true, it would create “a lot of problems.” He further added that what mattered was winning in the end, saying, “I like winning. And we’re winning.”
Trump went on to compare the situation in Iran with previous US actions overseas. He mentioned US policy towards Venezuela, along with the killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. He further said that his administration had “been right about everything,” claiming the US had prevented greater instability. He also defended his foreign policy, saying he had ended eight wars.
Iran has been facing ongoing, widespread protests across the country since 28 December 2025, triggered by severe economic hardship, inflation and a sharp collapse of the national currency, the rial. The unrest has since expanded into demands for political change, as demonstrators expressed dissatisfaction with governance. The situation has now turned violent, with security forces reportedly using lethal and excessive force against protesters, including live ammunition, water cannon and tear gas.
Tehran has described the unrest as the work of “terrorist elements” and foreign-backed groups, rejecting claims of a nationwide uprising. Casualty figures also vary widely, with Iranian officials reporting around 2,000 deaths, including civilians and members of the security forces. Meanwhile, opposition-linked media outlets have reported a significantly higher figure of over 12,000, heightening questions over the true human cost of the unrest.
