‘Take Over Your Institutions’: Trump Urges Iranian Protesters to Rise Up, Warns Tehran of ‘Very Strong Action’ Over Execution Amid Nationwide Unrest

Trump made the remarks when questioned about his earlier post on Truth Social, in which he urged Iranian protesters to continue their demonstrations, saying that help was on the way. He further highlighted that assistance could come in different forms, without giving many details, adding, “We’re not gonna help Iran very much.” He had also told protesters, “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!” in his social media post. He further added, “Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price.” Trump ended his post with “MIGA,” which apparently means “Make Iran Great Again.”

The US President further claimed that Washington had already neutralised Iran’s nuclear capabilities in a swift operation, saying, “We put Iran out of business with their nuclear capacity.” He also said the United States had taken a diplomatic response by cancelling all meetings with Iranian officials until the “senseless killing of protesters stops.”

Trump was also asked about the death toll, to which he responded by saying, “Nobody’s been able to give us accurate numbers,” suggesting that if the reported figures were true, it would create “a lot of problems.” He further added that what mattered was winning in the end, saying, “I like winning. And we’re winning.”