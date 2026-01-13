Trump Says Iran Seeks Talks Amid US Military Threats, Rising Protest Death Toll

US President Donald Trump said the Iranian leadership called to seek talks with Washington in the face of his threats of military action in response to Tehran's brutal crackdown of mass anti-government protests.

"The leaders of Iran called," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on January 11. He added that "a meeting is being set up.... They want to negotiate."

However, "we may have to act before a meeting," he added without being specific.

Tehran did not immediately comment on Trump's remarks.

It wasn't immediately clear what Iran might seek to negotiate. The two countries in the past have had indirect talks regarding Tehran's contentious nuclear program.

The United States and other Western nations have condemned the government's crackdown on protesters and previously placed sanctions on Tehran for what they say is an attempt to develop nuclear weapons, which Iran denies.

Trump earlier on January 11 said he and the US military were studying options in Iran in efforts to support protesters amid unconfirmed reports that more than 500 people have been killed in a crackdown on demonstrations over the past 15 days.

"The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options," he told reporters, adding that he was in contact with Iranian opposition leaders, also without discussing specifics.

Trump’s comments came after US media reported that the US leader had been briefed on options to respond to the harsh security crackdown on protests in Iran.

His remarks appear to confirm the reports by Axios, The New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal, among others, that stated he was considering several options for supporting the protests in Iran.

The Journal reported that specific options would be presented to the president on January 13.

Possible next steps could include military strikes, deploying secretive cyberweapons against the Iranian military, and placing more sanctions on Iran's government, WSJ added.

The developments came as rights groups and government media reported protests, arrests, and violence in dozens of towns and cities in Iran on January 11, with demonstrations entering a third week in the face of mounting pressure from security forces.

The potential for violence appeared to increase after the government called on its supporters to participate in nationwide rallies on January 12 to condemn what it called the "terrorist actions by the United States and Israel."