Inside China’s Hidden Eating Disorder Communities

On Chinese social media platforms, eating disorders are no longer only discussed as health conditions — they are increasingly reframed as disciplined lifestyles, aesthetic goals, and even sources of belonging.

I first encountered these communities almost by accident. Having grown up in an environment where body weight was constantly monitored and discussed, I was already familiar with the pressure surrounding thinness. In recent years, public discourse in China has further amplified concerns about weight and fitness. As a frequent user of Xiaohongshu (a Chinese social media platform similar to TikTok), where conversations about body image are highly visible, I became curious about how far these discussions extended.

One day, I searched for the term “ED,” which stands for eating disorder. What appeared was not health information, but an entry point into a hidden ecosystem — one that reframed illness as aspiration. A search on coded keywords, such as “ED woman” (ED 女), “CT” (Cui Tu or induced vomiting), leads users to semi-hidden networks where extreme thinness is normalized and even celebrated. Within this corner of the internet, members share daily routines, track calorie intake, and exchange strategies for suppressing hunger, often framed as self-improvement.

The population of Chinese teenagers suffering from eating disorders has almost doubled in the past three decades, according to a trend study based on national data. More recent research shows that more than 21 per cent of Chinese teenagers showed signs of eating disorders, and more than 11 per cent suffered from symptoms that carry clinical significance. The study also shows that the female population aged 15 to 19 from lower-income families and poor regions faces the highest risk. Researchers find that the interplay among pubertal development, increased social media exposure, and heightened body image concerns has contributed to the upward trend.