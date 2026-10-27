China closes 3 Tibetan schools in 3 months; threatens language, cultural preservation

Chinese authorities have shut down three Tibetan schools in the Golog region of Qinghai province in recent months, leaving the fate of students and teachers unclear, according to sources inside Tibet.

The closures of Gangjong Grassland Girls’ School, Jasag Village Primary School and Golog Tadra Orphan School have raised concerns among Tibetans about the future of education that incorporates their language, cultural traditions and community life.

Tibetan sources who spoke to Radio Free Asia linked the closures to the Chinese government’s education policies and its promotion of the Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, which took effect on July 1, 2026. They said the shutdowns could further limit opportunities for Tibetan children to learn their mother tongue and cultural traditions.

The Chinese government has cited the high altitude of Golog and shortages of teachers and educational resources as reasons for establishing schools outside the region, saying the move would improve education. It remains unclear where students from the three closed schools will continue their studies.

Education department declines to comment

RFA contacted the education department of the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture by phone to seek details about the closures.

“We don’t know the details,” the person told RFA, saying the initial work had been carried out by the Machen County administration and that the county’s education department was responsible for the matter.

RFA also contacted the Machen County Education Department, which said it had “no authority to respond.”

Unclear future for students

Gangjong Grassland Girls’ School in Ragya Township, Machen County, was closed on Aug. 28, according to a source in Tibet who spoke to RFA on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

The school had about 450 students and 60 teachers at the time of its closure, the source said. The current situation of the students remains unclear.

The source said the school had been made a government-affiliated institution, with its curriculum following the Chinese government’s education system while retaining some Tibetan-language instruction.

“Currently, the schools in the Golog region are conducting a strong patriotic reeducation campaign,” the source said, adding that Tibetans were afraid to share information because of government restrictions.

Jasag Village Primary School, which was established in 1995 with funds raised by local nomadic families and renamed Ragya Township Residential School No. 2 in 2008, was shut down in September, according to information obtained by RFA. Another source in Tibet told RFA that the situation of its students and teachers remained unclear.

“The Golog Education Department has put considerable pressure on the school’s teachers and shut down the school without providing any clear explanation,” the source said.

Golog Tadra Orphanage School was ordered to close this month, according to information obtained by RFA. Founded in 2005, it provided education and support to Tibetan orphans and disadvantaged children for two decades.

At an event marking the school’s 20th anniversary in 2025, principal Thupten Nyima of the Golog Tadra Orphan School, which provides K-12 education, said it was training more than 1,000 students. Some graduates had gone on to work in government positions and as teachers, he said.

Nyima addressed students and teachers in a recent video posted to social media, saying, “Don’t be sad, students and teachers. If we are bound by karma and fate, all the teachers and students gathered here will sing a song of joy together.”

It is unclear if Nyima’s remarks were made around the time the school was ordered to close.