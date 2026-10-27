Ex-Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul accuses Trump of “brutally raping” her in 1993; claims the US President and Jeffrey Epstein used pageants as “hunting grounds,” Democrats’ Epstein Report reveals

Beatrice Keul’s detailed account has been brought to the world’s attention for the first time in the Democratic report. In an earlier account from 2024, she had accused Trump of groping her. However, the latest report also includes interviews with Keul, in which she alleged that Trump “violently raped” her in November 1993 at a pageant held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Another shocking detail emerged when Keul claimed that Trump, Epstein, and others allegedly used the pageant as a “hunting ground” to target young women and girls.

The report details Keul’s account, beginning with how she met Trump long before he became POTUS. She was a young financial professional and model who was recruited to participate in the Donald Trump American Dream Pageant for 16- to 22-year-olds in Atlanta and New York City. In an interview with the committee staff, the Swiss model recalled meeting Trump, who mispronounced her name during their first interaction.

She added that he told her a visa would be arranged for her. Just moments later, Jeffrey Epstein stepped in to meet her and said, “I’m Jeffrey, Don’s best friend.” She claimed that both men assured her that she would be taken care of and that she need not worry about accommodation or flights.

Keul was later taken upstairs to a room at the Plaza Hotel by Trump’s representatives. The report added that when Trump entered the room, he immediately grabbed her from behind and forcibly raped her. It further stated that, during the assault, Keul’s dress was torn apart, “causing bleeding and bruising on multiple parts of her body.” According to Keul’s account, Trump made her sit on the edge of the bed after the assault and promised to arrange her visa, while also assuring her that she would be admitted to New York University (NYU).

See Also: UN Experts Say a Number of Allegations Mentioned in the Epstein Files “Meet the Legal Threshold of Crimes Against Humanity”

White House Reacts to Allegations of Rape Against Trump

The White House denied all allegations against Trump, saying that he had been “fully exonerated of anything related to Epstein.” White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis referred to the report as a “desperate attempt by crazed Democrats.” She accused Democrats of creating distractions to divert Americans’ attention from the growing “Republican momentum driven by Trump’s achievements.”

In more than three million documents, including emails and photographs, released by the US Department of Justice, Trump’s name has appeared more than 5,000 times in the Epstein Library. His relationship with the disgraced financier, who died by suicide in his prison cell in 2019, has been making headlines for a long time.



(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

[Rh/VS/HP]

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