How a Delhi University student's ₹799 kurti order uncovered a ₹30 crore cybercrime network: Delhi Police arrests 7 scammers so far

According to a police officer, when she placed the order, she was redirected to a WhatsApp account. She placed an order worth ₹799, and a QR code appeared for the advance payment, through which she paid ₹400. After that, Fatima received a call about the parcel delivery, during which she was asked for a code to receive the parcel. This is where she got trapped.

DCP (North) Niharika Bhatt said, as quoted by The Indian Express, “On contacting the seller, she was asked to pay ₹1,150 as a refundable charge for generating the code, followed by further payments of ₹2,000, ₹2,650 and ₹650 on similar pretexts. Despite receiving the payments, the alleged seller neither delivered the parcel nor refunded the amount.”

Fatima then realized that she had fallen victim to cybercrime and that ₹6,450 had been taken from her. She lodged a complaint on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), after which an FIR was registered at the Cyber Police Station in the North District. She explained everything and said that the seller had asked her to make additional payments for generating codes and processing refunds, but the parcel was never delivered and the money was not refunded either.

Delhi Police Investigation Uncovers ₹30 Crore Cybercrime Network

Police started their investigation following the complaint and began tracking the payment trail, phone numbers, IMEI numbers, banking information, and other records. This led to the discovery of a shell company. Police said, “The cheated amount was traced through Pine Labs Merchant to a Canara Bank account of Kizentech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Greater Noida linked to Aditya Mishra and Udit Pratap Singh Bhadauriya.”