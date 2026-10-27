How a Delhi University student's ₹799 kurti order uncovered a ₹30 crore cybercrime network: Delhi Police arrests 7 scammers so far

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DELHI POLICE OFFICIALS said on Monday, October 26, 2026, that they had uncovered a major cybercrime network and arrested seven people connected to it. The online fraud case came to light after a Delhi University student filed a complaint stating that she had been duped of ₹6,450 by an online shopping company, Kavya Kurti, which sells kurtis for women.
After her complaint was filed on September 4, 2026, police started their investigation and analysed phone numbers, bank transactions, and other records. What came to light was a bigger scam. Police found that her case was connected to an alleged ₹30 crore cybercrime network.
The student, named Fatima, is a resident of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and studies at Ramjas College, Delhi University. In June, she was scrolling through Instagram when she came across a kurti advertisement. According to the complaint, the name of the account was 'Kavya_kurti_hub', and the student clicked on the link to buy kurtis. She decided what she wanted to buy and placed her order.
According to a police officer, when she placed the order, she was redirected to a WhatsApp account. She placed an order worth ₹799, and a QR code appeared for the advance payment, through which she paid ₹400. After that, Fatima received a call about the parcel delivery, during which she was asked for a code to receive the parcel. This is where she got trapped.
DCP (North) Niharika Bhatt said, as quoted by The Indian Express, “On contacting the seller, she was asked to pay ₹1,150 as a refundable charge for generating the code, followed by further payments of ₹2,000, ₹2,650 and ₹650 on similar pretexts. Despite receiving the payments, the alleged seller neither delivered the parcel nor refunded the amount.”
Fatima then realized that she had fallen victim to cybercrime and that ₹6,450 had been taken from her. She lodged a complaint on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), after which an FIR was registered at the Cyber Police Station in the North District. She explained everything and said that the seller had asked her to make additional payments for generating codes and processing refunds, but the parcel was never delivered and the money was not refunded either.
Police started their investigation following the complaint and began tracking the payment trail, phone numbers, IMEI numbers, banking information, and other records. This led to the discovery of a shell company. Police said, “The cheated amount was traced through Pine Labs Merchant to a Canara Bank account of Kizentech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Greater Noida linked to Aditya Mishra and Udit Pratap Singh Bhadauriya.”
They tracked an address in Greater Noida after examining WhatsApp numbers, links, and information from various apps. Following this, coordinated police raids were conducted in Greater Noida on October 16, 2026, leading to the arrest of six accused: Aditya Mishra, Ayush Verma, Abhishek Pal, Himanshu Rana, Rahul Kumar, and Gaurav Pandey. All these accused were well-educated and had technical knowledge, which they allegedly used to commit the crime.
One of the accused, Pandey, had a BBA degree and was allegedly the mastermind behind the entire operation. Further investigation led to the arrest of the seventh accused, Udit Pratap Singh Bhadauriya, from Kanpur on October 21, 2026.
According to police, the investigation was linked to several fraud complaints, and officers found that the group was operating not just one shell company but three. After discovering this, police said that the group had already siphoned off a total of ₹30 crore.
The investigation was led by ACP Vishesh Dhatterwal and Additional DCP Ram Dulesh Meena. Police have recovered several mobile phones, SIM cards, POS machines, debit cards, cheque books, and other items allegedly used to commit the fraud. Police have said that they will continue the investigation and try to identify any additional members involved in the cybercrime network.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/VP/HP]
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