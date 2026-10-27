From the first iPhone to 18 Pro Max: Die-hard Apple fan brings his 53-iPhone collection to buy newly-launched Duo in Dubai, ending a 3-year wait

AN APPLE lOVER, resident of Dubai, arrived at a local store with his collection of 53 iphones, on Friday, October 23, 2026 comprising all the previous models that have been launched in the last two decades by the company, according to Khaleej Times. Mohammed Shakaa, flaunting his hobby to everyone then collected newly launched Apple iPhone Duo, enriching his collection further ranging from first generation iPhone to the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
Shakaa paid a visit to the store after he was contacted by the staff of the store a day earlier. They also requested the Dubai resident to bring the collection with him. The purchase of Apple iPhone Duo was very significant for him as he was following every rumor closely related to the product for the last three years before finally getting his hands laid upon it.
His collection also includes phones of the same model but with different colours. “I have almost the whole iPhone collection, from the first generation until the iPhone 18 Pro Max. In some models, I have one or two phones in different colours. I keep them displayed at home,” Shakaa told Khaleej Times.
Although he also owns some other brands like Motorola and Samsung, Apple is what he loves most. “I am a die-hard Apple fan,” he said. “With every generation, you see something changing: the camera, touch, battery, operating system and many other things. I have experienced those changes over the years, and that is why I love it.”
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Shakaa said that for the last three years he has been after the rumors of Apple to launch a foldable iPhone. “There were only rumours before, but finally it is here. Today, I am very happy to receive it,” he said.
He said that he has been involved in first people in line at major Apple launches for three back to back years describing his latest attendance as the completion of a “hat-trick.” “For the past three years, it has been back to back, and today my hat-trick is complete,” he said.
He also said that he wanted other people to experience major Apple launches without having to worry about being left out.
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After having been on the front line of a major Apple launch event for three years, Shakaa has set his eyes to fulfil a new goal which is to attend an Apple launch event in California in the near future.
I want to go to California for Apple’s next launch and be number one there,” he said. “I want to represent myself and show them how far my craze for these phones has gone.”
With a collection of 53 iPhones, which shows his utmost love for the devices reflects his ambition to take off to the original land where the company belongs.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/GS/HP]
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