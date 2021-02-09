Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Civil Lines: A Cryptic Note That Reveals The Truth Decades Later
Lead StoryUncategorized

Civil Lines: A Cryptic Note That Reveals The Truth Decades Later

Radhika Swarup is the author of "Where the River Parts" (2016), which was picked as one of Amazon India's most memorable books of the year

0
Civil lines
A search for the truth, shocking, poignant, and life affirming. IANS

Two estranged sisters; a family secret that has lain buried for decades: a search for the truth, shocking, poignant, and life-affirming, Radhika Swarups “Civil Lines” (Simon & Schuster) is a family saga that explores belonging and an ode to every girl who dreams not of being rescued by a prince but that of a brighter future that lies within her grasp. This is what the book Civil Lines states.

In the early 1990s, Rupa Sharma found a magazine and pens her first — and last — editorial: “The future has never looked brighter. The fires of communal tension appear to have been vanquished. More women are entering the workforce than ever before, and everywhere I look, I see new possibilities. I see the dialogue, I see tolerance, and I see openness. I see hope for myself and my colleagues, and for the two daughters I am bringing up to be fearless inheritors of this earth.”

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Decades later, her daughter Siya travels to Delhi in the wake of her reclusive mother’s death, leaving behind a failing relationship and an unraveling life. Waiting at home is her estranged sister Maya and a crumbling Lutyens behemoth that is proving too cumbersome to maintain.

Civil lines
A search for the truth, shocking, poignant, and life-affirming. IANS

The two sisters rattle around the house until a cryptic note falls out from their mother’s papers: “I saw last night as a meeting between old friends. That you considered my conduct over-familiar fills me with endless regret.”

ALSO READ: Jaipur BookMark (JBM) To Feature An Online Programming Spread

As Siya and Maya try to decipher the words and piece together what happened, they find themselves uncovering both dreams and long-buried secrets, finding new resolve as they look to breathe fresh life into their mother’s shattered vision.

Radhika Swarup is the author of “Where the River Parts” (2016), which was picked as one of Amazon India’s most memorable books of the year and longlisted for the Best First Novel Award of the Author’s Club. She studied at Cambridge University and worked in finance before turning to write. Swarup lives in London with her husband and two children and divides her time between England and India. (IANS)

Previous articleIndia Observes Increase in Online Hate Speech, Scams and Frauds: Microsoft
Next articleWhy The Himalayan Glaciers Are Highly Sensitive To Climate Change? Explained!

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

CGTN Banned In Britain For Violating Fairness Rules

NewsGram Desk - 0
Citing links to the Chinese Communist Party, Britain revoked China’s state TV channel; CGTN of its license to broadcast Thursday. Ofcom, a British communications regulator,...
Read more
Business

Startups Can Boost The Job Market

NewsGram Desk - 0
India's budgetary boost for startups is expected to trigger employment generation, besides ushering in manufacturing and innovation-led growth in FY22. According to the Department for...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid 19 Is Not A Bio-weapon: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
While saying that "accidents do happen," a team of international experts, including those from the World Health Organisation (WHO), investigating the origins of Covid-19...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

CGTN Banned In Britain For Violating Fairness Rules

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Citing links to the Chinese Communist Party, Britain revoked China’s state TV channel; CGTN of its license to broadcast Thursday. Ofcom, a British communications regulator,...
Read more

Startups Can Boost The Job Market

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India's budgetary boost for startups is expected to trigger employment generation, besides ushering in manufacturing and innovation-led growth in FY22. According to the Department for...
Read more

Covid 19 Is Not A Bio-weapon: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While saying that "accidents do happen," a team of international experts, including those from the World Health Organisation (WHO), investigating the origins of Covid-19...
Read more

Digitized Dictatorship Is The New Norm In China

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Having unveiled its ambition of emerging as the top Artificial Intelligence (AI) superpower by 2030, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has taken rapid strides...
Read more

Need For India To Adopt Organic Farming: Sri Sri Ravishankar

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar on Monday said that India needs to adopt organic farming to keep 'poison' out of its plates. Inaugurating...
Read more

Why The Himalayan Glaciers Are Highly Sensitive To Climate Change? Explained!

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Himalayan glaciers are highly sensitive to climate change and are rapidly shrinking, posing a big threat to the populations that rely on them, according...
Read more

Civil Lines: A Cryptic Note That Reveals The Truth Decades Later

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Two estranged sisters; a family secret that has lain buried for decades: a search for the truth, shocking, poignant, and life-affirming, Radhika Swarups "Civil...
Read more

India Observes Increase in Online Hate Speech, Scams and Frauds: Microsoft

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite improving its tally on online civility in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020, India has seen a significant increase in hate speech, hoaxes, scams,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

divorce lawyer fairfax county on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
criminal attorneys fairfax va on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://srislawyer.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Iva Easterbrook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino TBF Kalisz on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story
judi bola on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
adultfrienedfinder app on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Joker123 terbaru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين تويتر on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino Opis on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada